ICAR-IARI To Engage 600 Farmers Daily In Nationwide Tech Outreach Drive

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), will organise a special outreach programme for farmers in around 700 districts across the country.

The initiative aims to educate farmers and disseminate information about cutting-edge technologies, newly developed seeds and the use of techniques to increase productivity. Under this, a team of four to six scientists will visit rural areas and hold meetings with farmers and other stakeholders to discuss issues with them for better farm produce and agriculture management.

“The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) will hold meetings with farmers around 160 clusters where a team of scientists from different fields will interact with 600 farmers each day from May 27 to June 12,” RS Bana, Senior Scientist, ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat.

“These teams will make farmers aware of new technologies, developed seeds, new methods of farming, and information on soil,” he said.

The IARI has an aim to bridge the gap between cutting-edge agricultural research and grassroots implementation. It was reported that new voluntary organisations have been inducted this year, each representing a distinct agro-climatic zone and socio-economic context, further strengthening the programme's reach and inclusivity.