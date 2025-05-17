ICAR-IARI To Engage 600 Farmers Daily In Nationwide Tech Outreach Drive

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), will organise a special outreach programme for farmers in around 700 districts across the country.
The initiative aims to educate farmers and disseminate information about cutting-edge technologies, newly developed seeds and the use of techniques to increase productivity. Under this, a team of four to six scientists will visit rural areas and hold meetings with farmers and other stakeholders to discuss issues with them for better farm produce and agriculture management.
“The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) will hold meetings with farmers around 160 clusters where a team of scientists from different fields will interact with 600 farmers each day from May 27 to June 12,” RS Bana, Senior Scientist, ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat.
“These teams will make farmers aware of new technologies, developed seeds, new methods of farming, and information on soil,” he said.
The IARI has an aim to bridge the gap between cutting-edge agricultural research and grassroots implementation. It was reported that new voluntary organisations have been inducted this year, each representing a distinct agro-climatic zone and socio-economic context, further strengthening the programme's reach and inclusivity.
“These scientists will help to make farmers aware of how farmers can use new methods and adopt new technologies to increase their farm products with low investment. Currently, several farmers know about new technologies, but they don't use these modern facilities."
Director IARI, Cherukumalli Srinivasa Rao, underscored the strategic significance of such collaborations in driving agricultural innovation. He also highlighted the critical role of technology dissemination in empowering India's farming communities and achieving sustainable agricultural growth. This unique model of partnership involving research institutions, agricultural universities, and voluntary organisations is key to reaching the last-mile farmer with the right technology at the right time.
Rao urged all stakeholders to maintain the momentum and ensure the effective and timely transfer of IARI's latest varieties and technologies.
“There is a need for robust feedback mechanisms and participatory approaches to tailor technologies to local needs. The future of Indian agriculture lies in collaborative innovation and field-level partnerships. IARI remains committed to leading this movement with scientific excellence and grassroots engagement,” he remarked.