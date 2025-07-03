Scientists Advocate AI-Powered Agromet Advisory For Farmers To Provide Next-Gen Weather Alerts And More

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Scientists from the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) have recommended developing methods of a farmer-centric agromet advisory system to provide more benefits and accurate information to the farmers by using new-age technology like artificial intelligence (AI), machines, robots, and remote sensing.

Scientists said this system is the need of the hour to deal with upcoming challenges in the agriculture sector for farmers. This advanced agromet advisory will provide crop-specific information at the local level to help farmers produce different crops at the same time in the same region.

Highlighting the issue, Subash N Pillai, Head of the Department of Agricultural Physics at the IARI, told ETV Bharat that they had held a meeting to discuss and recommend agromet advisory, emphasising that it was the need of the hour to develop and implement farmer-centric advisories, since they were currently disseminating general ones.

"The scientists have recommended specific weather advisories for particular farmers by using AI and machine learning. For instance, the farmers grow different crops at the same time in the same region, so they need weather information as per their crops, but we have been giving them a general advisory, which is not fully helpful for them,” he said.

Discussing the agromet advisory, Sheshakumar Goroshi, Scientist-E, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Delhi, told ETV Bharat that IMD currently generates forecasts for the next five day’s updates and sends it to Agrometeorological Field Unit, which has been set up at 130 locations in Agriculture Universities, IITs, and NGOs across the country.

"These have been developed according to agroclimatic zones. There is also a committee of experts comprising Crop Experts, Entomologists, Pathologists, Agronomists, and Agrometologists. The team sits together and shares the information to prepare an advisory for specific crops, livestock, and fisheries for the next five days," Goroshi said.

Talking on the development of the agriculture sector, AK Singh, former DDG of ICAR, told ETV Bharat, “IMD provides crop-based weather forecasts to farmers, but now scientists want to add new technologies to it to get better information. Apart from this, soil health and plant response will benefit after adding new technology to the current method.”

Social Media Whatsapp Groups: The officials have created social media groups to disseminate the weather information to farmers. They put updated weather forecasts in these groups in local languages, and farmers use them for their crops. Around 1 lakh 50 thousand villages are covered under these groups.

Meghdoot Mobile App: This app is developed to provide crop advisories to farmers based on weather information. The advisories, every Tuesday and Friday, are provided in both languages, English and Local languages, following which farmers can use them.

Portals for information: IMD has integrated its service with the state governments' mobile apps or portals to disseminate information about weather forecasts. IMD has tied up with 18 states where 1.76 crore farmers access these modes to get information, Goroshi informed, adding that IMD has also tied up with NGOs and public-private partnerships. Under this collaboration, these organisations also send weather forecast information to one crore farmers through SMS, Goroshi added.