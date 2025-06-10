ETV Bharat / technology

IAF Officer Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey To International Space Station

Hyderabad: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on the cusp of making history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space station.

Born in October 1985 in Lucknow, Shukla's journey to the stars began in the classroom. He joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) at the age of 16 after being inspired by the heroic soldiers of the Kargil War. Determined to serve the nation, Shukla cleared the UPSC NDA exam and earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from the NDA in 2004.

A distinguished career in the Indian Air Force (IAF): Shukla's journey began when he was commissioned into the IAF fighter wing in June 2006. As a combat leader and seasoned test pilot, he has an impressive 2,000 hours of flight experience across various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.

His ascent to the rank of group captain in March 2024 reflects his exceptional contributions. In 2019, he was shortlisted by the Institute of Aerospace Medicine for ISRO's astronaut training group. In 2024, PM Modi officially announced his name as one of the four astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission. Shukla goes by the nickname 'Shuks'.

About the mission: The US-based Axiom Space is set to launch its Mission-4, carrying Shukla, along with three others, from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on June 10 at 5:52 pm IST. The mission was deferred three times before.

According to NASA, the delay was to "account for weather during vehicle transportation and completing final processing of the vehicle ahead of launch".