Hyundai Launches Verna SX+ Variants And Wired-To-Wireless Adapter In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the SX+ variant for the naturally aspirated petrol variant of the Hyundai Verna. The new model is available in a 6-speed manual and intelligent variable transmission (iVT) options. The South Korean automaker has also introduced a wired-to-wireless adapter for seven of its popular models. These models include the Grand i10 NIOS, Exeter, Verna, Aura, Venue, Venue N Line, and Alcazar.
Hyundai Verna SX+: New variant-wise pricing
The new Hyundai Verna SX+ is priced at Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for its 6-speed manual transmission variant, while the 6-speed Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) is priced at Rs 15.04 lakh (ex-showroom).
|Engine
|Transmission
|Price (Ex-showroom) INR
|1.5L MPi (MT)
|6-speed manual transmission
|Rs 13,79,300
|1.5L MPi (iVT)
|6-speed Intelligent Variable Transmission
|Rs 15,04,300
Hyundai Verna SX+: What’s new?
The new Verna SX+ manual variant is placed between the base iVT S and SX models, while the new SX+ iVT variant is positioned between the turbocharged manual SX dual tone and DCT S(O) models. Additionally, both variants come with an 8-way Bose audio system, leather seat upholstery, ventilated and heated front seats, front parking sensors, LED headlamps, and more.
|Variant
|Positioning
|Features
|SX+ Manual
|Between base iVT S and SX models
|SX+ iVT
|Between turbocharged manual SX dual tone and DCT S(O) models
Hyundai Verna SX+: Specifications
The newly launched SX+ come equipped with a 1.5L MPi petrol engine, which delivers a peak power output of 113.18 bhp at 6300 rpm and a peak torque of 143.8 Nm at 4500 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed manual and iVT gearbox option.
Where cutting-edge design meets exhilarating performance — the Hyundai VERNA SX+. Futuristic in looks, ferocious on the road.#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #AllNewVerna #Futuristic #Ferocious #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/2RYhp7K4x4— Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) June 4, 2025
Wired-to-Wireless Adapter
The newly introduced Wired-to-Wireless Adapter by Hyundai enhance the use of infotainment systems. The new device enables wireless connectivity for cars that come with wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support, allowing a better experience.