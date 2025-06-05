Hyundai Launches Verna SX+ Variants And Wired-To-Wireless Adapter In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the SX+ variant for the naturally aspirated petrol variant of the Hyundai Verna. The new model is available in a 6-speed manual and intelligent variable transmission (iVT) options. The South Korean automaker has also introduced a wired-to-wireless adapter for seven of its popular models. These models include the Grand i10 NIOS, Exeter, Verna, Aura, Venue, Venue N Line, and Alcazar.

Hyundai Verna SX+: New variant-wise pricing

The new Hyundai Verna SX+ is priced at Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for its 6-speed manual transmission variant, while the 6-speed Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) is priced at Rs 15.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Verna SX+: New Variant-Wise Pricing Engine Transmission Price (Ex-showroom) INR 1.5L MPi (MT) 6-speed manual transmission Rs 13,79,300 1.5L MPi (iVT) 6-speed Intelligent Variable Transmission Rs 15,04,300

Hyundai Verna SX+: What’s new?

The new Verna SX+ manual variant is placed between the base iVT S and SX models, while the new SX+ iVT variant is positioned between the turbocharged manual SX dual tone and DCT S(O) models. Additionally, both variants come with an 8-way Bose audio system, leather seat upholstery, ventilated and heated front seats, front parking sensors, LED headlamps, and more.

Hyundai Verna SX+: Specifications

The newly launched SX+ come equipped with a 1.5L MPi petrol engine, which delivers a peak power output of 113.18 bhp at 6300 rpm and a peak torque of 143.8 Nm at 4500 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed manual and iVT gearbox option.

Wired-to-Wireless Adapter

The newly introduced Wired-to-Wireless Adapter by Hyundai enhance the use of infotainment systems. The new device enables wireless connectivity for cars that come with wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support, allowing a better experience.