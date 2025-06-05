ETV Bharat / technology

Hyundai Launches Verna SX+ Variants And Wired-To-Wireless Adapter In India: Price, Features

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched a new variant for its popular sedan, Hyundai Verna, in India. The variant comes in two transmission options.

Hyundai Verna SX+ Variants Alongwith Wired-To-Wireless Adapter Launched In India: Price, Features
The Hyundai Verna SX+ is available in a 6-speed manual transmission and iVT gearbox options. (Image Credit: Hyundai)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 10:02 AM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the SX+ variant for the naturally aspirated petrol variant of the Hyundai Verna. The new model is available in a 6-speed manual and intelligent variable transmission (iVT) options. The South Korean automaker has also introduced a wired-to-wireless adapter for seven of its popular models. These models include the Grand i10 NIOS, Exeter, Verna, Aura, Venue, Venue N Line, and Alcazar.

Hyundai Verna SX+: New variant-wise pricing

The new Hyundai Verna SX+ is priced at Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for its 6-speed manual transmission variant, while the 6-speed Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) is priced at Rs 15.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Verna SX+: New Variant-Wise Pricing
EngineTransmissionPrice (Ex-showroom) INR
1.5L MPi (MT)6-speed manual transmissionRs 13,79,300
1.5L MPi (iVT)6-speed Intelligent Variable Transmission Rs 15,04,300

Hyundai Verna SX+: What’s new?

The new Verna SX+ manual variant is placed between the base iVT S and SX models, while the new SX+ iVT variant is positioned between the turbocharged manual SX dual tone and DCT S(O) models. Additionally, both variants come with an 8-way Bose audio system, leather seat upholstery, ventilated and heated front seats, front parking sensors, LED headlamps, and more.

VariantPositioningFeatures
SX+ ManualBetween base iVT S and SX models
  • 8-way Bose audio system
  • Leather seat upholstery
  • Ventilated and heated front seats
  • Front parking sensors
  • LED headlamps, and more
SX+ iVTBetween turbocharged manual SX dual tone and DCT S(O) models

Hyundai Verna SX+: Specifications

The newly launched SX+ come equipped with a 1.5L MPi petrol engine, which delivers a peak power output of 113.18 bhp at 6300 rpm and a peak torque of 143.8 Nm at 4500 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed manual and iVT gearbox option.

Wired-to-Wireless Adapter

The newly introduced Wired-to-Wireless Adapter by Hyundai enhance the use of infotainment systems. The new device enables wireless connectivity for cars that come with wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support, allowing a better experience.

Also Read: Tata Harrier.ev With Up To 627 Km Claimed Range Launched In India: Price, Features, More

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the SX+ variant for the naturally aspirated petrol variant of the Hyundai Verna. The new model is available in a 6-speed manual and intelligent variable transmission (iVT) options. The South Korean automaker has also introduced a wired-to-wireless adapter for seven of its popular models. These models include the Grand i10 NIOS, Exeter, Verna, Aura, Venue, Venue N Line, and Alcazar.

Hyundai Verna SX+: New variant-wise pricing

The new Hyundai Verna SX+ is priced at Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for its 6-speed manual transmission variant, while the 6-speed Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) is priced at Rs 15.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Verna SX+: New Variant-Wise Pricing
EngineTransmissionPrice (Ex-showroom) INR
1.5L MPi (MT)6-speed manual transmissionRs 13,79,300
1.5L MPi (iVT)6-speed Intelligent Variable Transmission Rs 15,04,300

Hyundai Verna SX+: What’s new?

The new Verna SX+ manual variant is placed between the base iVT S and SX models, while the new SX+ iVT variant is positioned between the turbocharged manual SX dual tone and DCT S(O) models. Additionally, both variants come with an 8-way Bose audio system, leather seat upholstery, ventilated and heated front seats, front parking sensors, LED headlamps, and more.

VariantPositioningFeatures
SX+ ManualBetween base iVT S and SX models
  • 8-way Bose audio system
  • Leather seat upholstery
  • Ventilated and heated front seats
  • Front parking sensors
  • LED headlamps, and more
SX+ iVTBetween turbocharged manual SX dual tone and DCT S(O) models

Hyundai Verna SX+: Specifications

The newly launched SX+ come equipped with a 1.5L MPi petrol engine, which delivers a peak power output of 113.18 bhp at 6300 rpm and a peak torque of 143.8 Nm at 4500 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed manual and iVT gearbox option.

Wired-to-Wireless Adapter

The newly introduced Wired-to-Wireless Adapter by Hyundai enhance the use of infotainment systems. The new device enables wireless connectivity for cars that come with wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support, allowing a better experience.

Also Read: Tata Harrier.ev With Up To 627 Km Claimed Range Launched In India: Price, Features, More

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HYUNDAI VERNA SX PLUS PRICEHYUNDAI VERNA SX PLUS FEATURESHYUNDAI VERNA SX PLUS SPECSHYUNDAIHYUNDAI VERNA SX PLUS LAUNCHED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.