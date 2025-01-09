Hyundai Introduces New Variants For Venue, Verna, And Grand i10 NIOS: Prices, New Features, More

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced new variants and features for its three popular models-- Venue, Verna, and Grand i10 NIOS. These new variants are tailored to enhance ride comfort and offer advanced technology to aspirational buyers. Let's dive deep into the details of the new variants introduced by Hyundai for Venue, Verna, and Grand i10 NIOS.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue's lineup now includes the new Kappa 1.2L MPi Petrol SX Executive MT variant, priced at Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant comes with a host of features, including a Smart Electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Smart key with push-button start/stop, and a fully automatic temperature control (FATC) system.

Additionally, select existing models of the Venue also receive updates with new features. The Hyundai Venue Kappa 1.2L MPi Petrol S MT and S+ MT variants are now offered with a rear camera and a wireless charger. At the same time, the Hyundai Venue Kappa 1.2L Mpi Petrol S(O) MT is now available with features such as a smart key with push-button start/stop, the Knight edition of the variant now gets a wireless charger, and the Hyundai Venue Kappa 1.2L MPi Petrol S(O)+ Adventure MT variant now includes a smart key with push-button start/stop and wireless charger.

Variant Updated Features Price (Ex-showroom) Hyundai Venue Kappa 1.2L MPi Petrol S MT Rear camera, wireless charger 9,28,000 Hyundai Venue Kappa 1.2L MPi Petrol S+ MT 9,53,000 Hyundai Venue Kappa 1.2L MPi Petrol S(O) MT Smart key with push-button start/stop 9,99,900 Hyundai Venue Kappa 1.2L MPi Petrol S(O) Knight MT Wireless Charger 10,34,500 Hyudai Venue Kappa 1.2L MPi Petrol S(O)+ Adventure MT Smart key with push-button start/stop, Wireless Charger 10,36,700 Hyundai Venue Kappa 1.2L MPi Petrol SX Executive MT - Smart Electric Sunroof - 8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System - Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay - Smart Key with Push-Button Start/Stop - Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) 10,79,300

Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna is now introduced in two new variants-- the 1.5L Turbo GDi Petrol S(O) DCT and the 1.5L MPi Petrol S IVT. The newly introduced Hyundai Verna 1.5L Turbo GDi Petrol S(O) DCT variant now features a Smart electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 16-inch black alloys, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), smartphone wireless charger, red front brake callipers, rear camera with dynamic guidelines, and many more. The Hyundai Verna 1.5L MPi Petrol S IVT includes features such as a Smart electric sunroof, drive modes (ECO, Normal, Sport), and paddle shifters.

Moreover, the existing 1.5L MPi Petrol S MT variant gets updated with a Smart electric sunroof.

Variant Updated Features Price (Ex-showroom) Hyundai Verna 1.5L MPi Petrol S MT Smart Electric Sunroof 12,37,400 Hyundai Verna 1.5L MPi Petrol S IVT - Smart Electric Sunroof - 8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System - Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay - 16-inch Black Alloys - Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) - Smartphone Wireless Charger - Red Front Brake Calipers - Rear Camera with Dynamic Guidelines, and more. While, the Hyundai Verna 1.5L MPi Petrol S IVT includes features like a: - Smart Electric Sunroof - Drive Modes (ECO, Normal, Sport) - Paddle Shifters. Same as the MT variant 13,62,400 Hyundai Verna 1.5L Turbo GDi Petrol S(O) DCT 15,26,900

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS 1.2L Kappa Petrol Sports (O) variant has now been added to the Grand i10 NIOS lineup. The new variant comes in both MT and AMT transmissions and includes features like an 8-inch touchscreen display audio, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), a smart key with Push button start/stop, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, chrome finished door handles and many more.

The existing Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS 1.2L Kappa Petrol corporate MT and AMT variants are now updated with projector headlamps which enhance better visibility for the driver.