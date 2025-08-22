Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched In India: Price, What’s New, Specifications

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced the Pro pack for its popular SUV, Hyundai Exter. It comes at an additional cost of Rs 5,000 over the existing model, thus increasing the starting price of the Hyundai Exter Pro Pack variant to Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
With the Pro pack, the Exter gets a few exterior upgrades. The South Korean automaker has made a dashcam available in more variants of the vehicle. Hyundai has also introduced a new colour option for the SUV.
Hyundai Exter Pro Pack: What’s New?
The Hyundai Exter Pro Pack features a more prominent wheel arch cladding, which is an add-on over the existing cladding, enhancing its rugged design. Under this pack, the Exter sports a new grey-coloured side sill garnish and a new Titan Matte Grey exterior shade.
The Hyundai Exter Pro Pack is available from the S+ variant, indicating that the add-ons will not be made available on the EX, EX(O), S Smart, and S variants.
Hyundai has now introduced a dashcam to more variants of the Exter. This safety feature will now make the dashcam feature available starting from the SX(O) AMT variant. It was previously limited to only the SX Tech and SX Connect variants.
Hyundai Exter: Specifications
Mechanically, the Hyundai Exter Pro Pack remains the same as its standard model. The Exter features a 1.2L, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated Kappa petrol engine that generates a peak power output of 82 bhp and peak torque of 114Nm. It comes mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox option.
Meanwhile, the CNG version is powered by a 1.2L, 4-cylinder, Bi-Fuel Kappa petrol engine, which produces a peak power output of 67.7 bhp and peak torque of 95.2 Nm. It comes mated only with a 5-speed manual transmission. Hyundai offers a dual CNG cylinder tank setup.
Earlier this year, Hyundai introduced two new variants to the Exter, the S Smart and SX Smart. The company claims that with the introduction of the S Smart and SX Smart variants, it will be able to cater to a wider sect of the Indian audience.
The Hyundai Exter S Smart variant starts from Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Hyundai Exter SX Smart model is priced starting at Rs 8.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Both base variants come with a manual transmission.
Hyundai Exter S Smart, S Smart SX: Price
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom) INR
|Hyundai EXTER S Smart MT
|Rs 7,68,490
|Hyundai EXTER SX Smart MT
|Rs 8,16,290
|Hyundai EXTER S Smart AMT
|Rs 8,39,090
|Hyundai EXTER SX Smart AMT
|Rs 8,83,290
|Hyundai EXTER S Smart Hy-CNG Duo
|Rs 8,62,890
|Hyundai EXTER SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo
|Rs 9,18,490
Hyundai Exter S Smart, S Smart SX: Key Features
|Hyundai EXTER S Smart
|Hyundai EXTER SX Smart
|Smart Electric Sunroof
|Smart key with push button start
|LED Taillamp
|Smart Electric Sunroof
|Tyre pressure monitoring system - Highline
|R15 (D=380.2 mm) Styled steel wheel
|R15 (D=380.2 mm) Styled steel wheel
|Sharkfin Antenna
|Rear AC vents
|Tyre pressure monitoring system
|LED daytime running lamps (DRLs)
|Projector headlamp