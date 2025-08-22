ETV Bharat / technology

Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched In India: Price, What’s New, Specifications

Dashcam is now available from the SX(O) AMT variant. ( Image Credit: Hyundai )

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced the Pro pack for its popular SUV, Hyundai Exter. It comes at an additional cost of Rs 5,000 over the existing model, thus increasing the starting price of the Hyundai Exter Pro Pack variant to Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the Pro pack, the Exter gets a few exterior upgrades. The South Korean automaker has made a dashcam available in more variants of the vehicle. Hyundai has also introduced a new colour option for the SUV.

Hyundai Exter Pro Pack: What’s New?

The Hyundai Exter Pro Pack features a more prominent wheel arch cladding, which is an add-on over the existing cladding, enhancing its rugged design. Under this pack, the Exter sports a new grey-coloured side sill garnish and a new Titan Matte Grey exterior shade.

The Hyundai Exter Pro Pack is available from the S+ variant, indicating that the add-ons will not be made available on the EX, EX(O), S Smart, and S variants.

Hyundai has now introduced a dashcam to more variants of the Exter. This safety feature will now make the dashcam feature available starting from the SX(O) AMT variant. It was previously limited to only the SX Tech and SX Connect variants.

Hyundai Exter: Specifications