Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched In India: Price, What’s New, Specifications

The Hyundai Exter Pro Pack is available from the S+ trim, excluding lower variants such as the EX, EX(O), S Smart, and S Smart.

Dashcam is now available from the SX(O) AMT variant. (Image Credit: Hyundai)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 22, 2025 at 7:41 PM IST

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced the Pro pack for its popular SUV, Hyundai Exter. It comes at an additional cost of Rs 5,000 over the existing model, thus increasing the starting price of the Hyundai Exter Pro Pack variant to Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the Pro pack, the Exter gets a few exterior upgrades. The South Korean automaker has made a dashcam available in more variants of the vehicle. Hyundai has also introduced a new colour option for the SUV.

Hyundai Exter Pro Pack: What’s New?

The Hyundai Exter Pro Pack features a more prominent wheel arch cladding, which is an add-on over the existing cladding, enhancing its rugged design. Under this pack, the Exter sports a new grey-coloured side sill garnish and a new Titan Matte Grey exterior shade.

The Hyundai Exter Pro Pack is available from the S+ variant, indicating that the add-ons will not be made available on the EX, EX(O), S Smart, and S variants.

Hyundai has now introduced a dashcam to more variants of the Exter. This safety feature will now make the dashcam feature available starting from the SX(O) AMT variant. It was previously limited to only the SX Tech and SX Connect variants.

Hyundai Exter: Specifications

Mechanically, the Hyundai Exter Pro Pack remains the same as its standard model. The Exter features a 1.2L, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated Kappa petrol engine that generates a peak power output of 82 bhp and peak torque of 114Nm. It comes mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox option.

Meanwhile, the CNG version is powered by a 1.2L, 4-cylinder, Bi-Fuel Kappa petrol engine, which produces a peak power output of 67.7 bhp and peak torque of 95.2 Nm. It comes mated only with a 5-speed manual transmission. Hyundai offers a dual CNG cylinder tank setup.

Earlier this year, Hyundai introduced two new variants to the Exter, the S Smart and SX Smart. The company claims that with the introduction of the S Smart and SX Smart variants, it will be able to cater to a wider sect of the Indian audience.

The Hyundai Exter S Smart variant starts from Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Hyundai Exter SX Smart model is priced starting at Rs 8.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Both base variants come with a manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter S Smart, S Smart SX: Price

VariantPrice (Ex-showroom) INR
Hyundai EXTER S Smart MT
Rs 7,68,490
Hyundai EXTER SX Smart MT
Rs 8,16,290
Hyundai EXTER S Smart AMT
Rs 8,39,090
Hyundai EXTER SX Smart AMT
Rs 8,83,290
Hyundai EXTER S Smart Hy-CNG Duo
Rs 8,62,890
Hyundai EXTER SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo
Rs 9,18,490

Hyundai Exter S Smart, S Smart SX: Key Features

Hyundai EXTER S Smart
Hyundai EXTER SX Smart
Smart Electric Sunroof
Smart key with push button start
LED Taillamp
Smart Electric Sunroof
Tyre pressure monitoring system - Highline
R15 (D=380.2 mm) Styled steel wheel
R15 (D=380.2 mm) Styled steel wheel
Sharkfin Antenna
Rear AC vents
Tyre pressure monitoring system
LED daytime running lamps (DRLs)
Projector headlamp
