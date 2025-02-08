ETV Bharat / technology

Hyundai Exter And Aura Gets New Variants Alongwith New Features: Know Price, Variants, And More

Hyundai launched new variants of its existing models-- Exter and Aura in India. These new variants come with new features as well.

Hyundai Exter And Aura Gets New Variants Alongwith New Features: Know Price, Variants, And More
The Hyundai Exter and Aura now comes with new variants and features. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Hyundai India)
Published : Feb 8, 2025, 1:57 PM IST

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Friday introduced new variants of Exter and Aura. While both vehicles don't come with mechanical and visual upgrades, they sport new features. The Hyundai Exter is now available in two new mid-spec variants, SX Tech and S+, along with additional CNG options. The compact sedan Aura now features a Corporate variant with petrol and CNG engine options.

Dashcam with dual camera, smart electric sunroof, VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), 6.75-inch touchscreen display, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Measuring System) highline, are few of the features spread across new variants of both the vehicles.

Hyundai Exter: New Variants

The subcompact SUV Exter now has a new SX Tech variant, available in both petrol and CNG powertrains. The new models include a Smart key with push-button start/stop, a dashcam with a dual camera, a smart electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC) with a digital display, and bi-functional projector headlamps.

The new S+ variant comes with a smart electric sunroof, R15 dual-tone styled steel wheel, rear camera with static guidelines, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, and electrically adjustable ORVM (Outside Rear View Monitor). Meanwhile, the updated S variant now sports a rear parking camera with static guidelines, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill assist control (HAC), R15 dual tone styled steel wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Hyundai Exter: Updated Variant List with Prices
VariantsFeaturesPrice (ex-showroom) INR
1.2 Kappa Petrol S MT
  • Rear parking camera with static guidelines
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
  • Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
  • Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)
  • R 15 (D=380.2 mm) Dual Tone Styled Steel Wheel
  • 20.32 cm (8”) touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
7,73,190
1.2 Kappa Petrol S+ MT
  • Smart Electric Sunroof
  • R 15 (D=380.2 mm) Dual Tone Styled Steel Wheel
  • Rear camera with static guidelines
  • 20.32 cm (8”) touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Rear AC vents
  • Electrically adjustable outside rear view monitor
7,93,190
1.2 Kappa Petrol S AMT
  • Rear parking camera with static guidelines
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
  • Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
  • Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)
  • R 15 (D=380.2 mm) Dual Tone Styled Steel Wheel
  • 20.32 cm (8”) touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
8,43,790
1.2 Kappa Petrol SX Tech MT
  • Smart key with push button start/stop
  • Dashcam with Dual camera
  • Smart Electric Sunroof
  • 20.32 cm (8”) touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) with digital display
  • Projector headlamps with bi-function
8,51,190
1.2 Bi-fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy - CNG S Executive MT Features Remain the Same8,55,800
1.2 Kappa Petrol S+ AMT
  • Smart Electric Sunroof
  • R 15 (D=380.2 mm) Dual Tone Styled Steel Wheel
  • Rear camera with static guidelines
  • 20.32 cm (8”) touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Rear AC vents
  • Electrically adjustable outside rear view monitor
8,63,790
1.2 Bi-fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy – CNG Duo S Executive MT Features Remain the Same8,64,300
1.2 Bi-fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy – CNG Duo S+ Executive MT Features Remain the Same8,85,500
1.2 Kappa Petrol SX Tech AMT
  • Smart key with push button start/stop
  • Dashcam with Dual camera
  • Smart Electric Sunroof
  • 20.32 cm (8”) touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) with digital display
  • Projector headlamps with bi-function
9,18,190
1.2 Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with HY-CNG DUO SX Tech MT9,53,390

Hyundai Aura: New Variants

The Hyundai Aura Corporate trim includes new features, such as a 6.75-inch touchscreen display audio, R15 dual tone styled steel wheel, LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps), rear wing spoiler, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) - Highline, rear AC vent, rear centre armrest with cup holder, and an exclusive 'Corporate' emblem.

Hyundai Aura: Updated Variant List with Prices
VariantsFeaturesPrice (ex-showroom) INR
1.2 Kappa Petrol Corporate MT
  • 17.14cm (6.75’’) touchscreen display audio
  • R 15 (D=380.2 mm) Dual Tone Styled Steel Wheel
  • LED daytime running lamps (DRLs)
  • Rear Wing Spoiler
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - Highline
  • Rear AC Vent
  • Rear centre armrest with cup holder
  • Exclusive Corporate Emblem
7,48,190
1.2 Bi – fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy - CNG Corporate MT8,46,990

