Hyundai Exter And Aura Gets New Variants Alongwith New Features: Know Price, Variants, And More

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Friday introduced new variants of Exter and Aura. While both vehicles don't come with mechanical and visual upgrades, they sport new features. The Hyundai Exter is now available in two new mid-spec variants, SX Tech and S+, along with additional CNG options. The compact sedan Aura now features a Corporate variant with petrol and CNG engine options.
Dashcam with dual camera, smart electric sunroof, VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), 6.75-inch touchscreen display, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Measuring System) highline, are few of the features spread across new variants of both the vehicles.
Hyundai Exter: New Variants
The subcompact SUV Exter now has a new SX Tech variant, available in both petrol and CNG powertrains. The new models include a Smart key with push-button start/stop, a dashcam with a dual camera, a smart electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC) with a digital display, and bi-functional projector headlamps.
The new S+ variant comes with a smart electric sunroof, R15 dual-tone styled steel wheel, rear camera with static guidelines, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, and electrically adjustable ORVM (Outside Rear View Monitor). Meanwhile, the updated S variant now sports a rear parking camera with static guidelines, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill assist control (HAC), R15 dual tone styled steel wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
|Hyundai Exter: Updated Variant List with Prices
|Variants
|Features
|Price (ex-showroom) INR
|1.2 Kappa Petrol S MT
|7,73,190
|1.2 Kappa Petrol S+ MT
|7,93,190
|1.2 Kappa Petrol S AMT
|8,43,790
|1.2 Kappa Petrol SX Tech MT
|8,51,190
|1.2 Bi-fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy - CNG S Executive MT
|Features Remain the Same
|8,55,800
|1.2 Kappa Petrol S+ AMT
|8,63,790
|1.2 Bi-fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy – CNG Duo S Executive MT
|Features Remain the Same
|8,64,300
|1.2 Bi-fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy – CNG Duo S+ Executive MT
|Features Remain the Same
|8,85,500
|1.2 Kappa Petrol SX Tech AMT
|9,18,190
|1.2 Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with HY-CNG DUO SX Tech MT
|9,53,390
Hyundai Aura: New Variants
The Hyundai Aura Corporate trim includes new features, such as a 6.75-inch touchscreen display audio, R15 dual tone styled steel wheel, LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps), rear wing spoiler, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) - Highline, rear AC vent, rear centre armrest with cup holder, and an exclusive 'Corporate' emblem.
|Hyundai Aura: Updated Variant List with Prices
|Variants
|Features
|Price (ex-showroom) INR
|1.2 Kappa Petrol Corporate MT
|7,48,190
|1.2 Bi – fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy - CNG Corporate MT
|8,46,990