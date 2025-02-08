ETV Bharat / technology

Hyundai Exter And Aura Gets New Variants Alongwith New Features: Know Price, Variants, And More

The Hyundai Exter and Aura now comes with new variants and features. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Hyundai India )

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Friday introduced new variants of Exter and Aura. While both vehicles don't come with mechanical and visual upgrades, they sport new features. The Hyundai Exter is now available in two new mid-spec variants, SX Tech and S+, along with additional CNG options. The compact sedan Aura now features a Corporate variant with petrol and CNG engine options.

Dashcam with dual camera, smart electric sunroof, VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), 6.75-inch touchscreen display, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Measuring System) highline, are few of the features spread across new variants of both the vehicles.

Hyundai Exter: New Variants

The subcompact SUV Exter now has a new SX Tech variant, available in both petrol and CNG powertrains. The new models include a Smart key with push-button start/stop, a dashcam with a dual camera, a smart electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC) with a digital display, and bi-functional projector headlamps.