Hyundai Creta King, King Knight, And King Limited Editions Launched In India: Price, Features

The Hyundai Creta King series has been launched to celebrate 10 years of the compact SUV in India. ( Image Credit: Hyundai )

Hyderabad: South Indian automaker Hyundai has launched the Creta King, Creta King Knight, and Creta King Limited Edition, expanding the SUV’s lineup in India. It has been introduced to celebrate 10 years of the iconic compact SUV, the Hyundai Creta, in India.

The new Creta King comes with new feature upgrades such as alloy wheels, driver power memory seat, dashcam, dual-zone temperature control and much more.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta King Limited Edition comes with “King” branding all over the compact SUV, and the Creta King Knight model sports an all black allure inside-out.

Along with these, Hyundai has also introduced new feature upgrades across the Creta lineup and the Creta N Line models.

Hyundai Creta King, King Knight, King Limited Editions: Price, booking details

The Hyundai Creta King model starts at Rs 17.88 lakh (ex-showroom), the King Knight starts from Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the King Limited Edition starts from Rs 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the bookings of the top-tier King editions are now open.

Powertrain Transmission King King Knight King Limited Edition 1.5L MPi Petrol Manual (MT) ₹17,88,500 — — IVT ₹19,34,500 ₹19,49,400 ₹19,64,300 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel Manual (MT) ₹19,46,900 — — Automatic (AT) ₹20,42,100 ₹20,77,000 ₹20,91,900 1.5L Turbo GDi Petrol DCT ₹20,61,100 — —

Hyundai Creta King, King Knight, King Limited Editions: What’s new?

All three variants retain the overall structural design as its standard version. The Creta King boasts an all-new Black Matte colour. Moreover, it also comes with features such as an 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, driver power seat memory function, an 8-way electronically adjustable passenger seat, an electronic walk-in device on the passenger seat, dashcam, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC) with touch panel, front row seatbelt table with IT device holder and retractable cup holder, sliding front console armrest with storage, and ‘King’ emblem.