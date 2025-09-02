Hyundai Creta King, King Knight, And King Limited Editions Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: South Indian automaker Hyundai has launched the Creta King, Creta King Knight, and Creta King Limited Edition, expanding the SUV’s lineup in India. It has been introduced to celebrate 10 years of the iconic compact SUV, the Hyundai Creta, in India.
The new Creta King comes with new feature upgrades such as alloy wheels, driver power memory seat, dashcam, dual-zone temperature control and much more.
Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta King Limited Edition comes with “King” branding all over the compact SUV, and the Creta King Knight model sports an all black allure inside-out.
Along with these, Hyundai has also introduced new feature upgrades across the Creta lineup and the Creta N Line models.
Hyundai Creta King, King Knight, King Limited Editions: Price, booking details
The Hyundai Creta King model starts at Rs 17.88 lakh (ex-showroom), the King Knight starts from Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the King Limited Edition starts from Rs 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the bookings of the top-tier King editions are now open.
|Powertrain
|Transmission
|King
|King Knight
|King Limited Edition
|1.5L MPi Petrol
|Manual (MT)
|₹17,88,500
|—
|—
|IVT
|₹19,34,500
|₹19,49,400
|₹19,64,300
|1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel
|Manual (MT)
|₹19,46,900
|—
|—
|Automatic (AT)
|₹20,42,100
|₹20,77,000
|₹20,91,900
|1.5L Turbo GDi Petrol
|DCT
|₹20,61,100
|—
|—
Hyundai Creta King, King Knight, King Limited Editions: What’s new?
All three variants retain the overall structural design as its standard version. The Creta King boasts an all-new Black Matte colour. Moreover, it also comes with features such as an 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, driver power seat memory function, an 8-way electronically adjustable passenger seat, an electronic walk-in device on the passenger seat, dashcam, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC) with touch panel, front row seatbelt table with IT device holder and retractable cup holder, sliding front console armrest with storage, and ‘King’ emblem.
The Creta King Knight variant comes with all the features offered in the King model, but also includes ‘King’ branding in the seat belt cover, headrest cushion, carpet mat, key cover, and door cladding. It also comes in Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Black Matte colourways.
Meanwhile, the Creta King Limited Edition also includes all the features available in the King variant, except for 18-inch Matte Black alloy wheels and an all-black exterior and interior colour scheme.
|Feature / Specification
|CRETA King
|CRETA King Limited Edition
|CRETA King Knight
|Alloy Wheels
|R18 Diamond Cut
|R18 Diamond Cut
|R18 Matte Black
|Driver Power Seat Memory Function
|Yes
|Passenger Seat Electric 8-Way Adjust
|Yes
|Passenger Seat Electric Walk-in Device
|Yes
|Dashcam
|Yes
|Wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
|Yes
|Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC)
|Yes (Touch Panel)
|Front Row Seatback Table w/ IT Device Holder
|Yes
|Sliding Front Console Armrest with Storage
|Yes
|Exclusive Emblem
|King Emblem
|King Branding on accessories
|Knight Emblem
|Additional Branding
|—
|Seatbelt cover, headrest cushion, carpet mat, key cover, door cladding
|—
|Engine Options
|1.5L MPi Petrol (MT/IVT)
|1.5L MPi Petrol (IVT),
|1.5L MPi Petrol (IVT),
|1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel (MT/AT)
|1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel (AT)
|1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel (AT)
|1.5L Turbo GDi Petrol (DCT)
|Available Colors
|Black Matte (New)
|Abyss Black
|All-black styling
|Atlas White
|Black Matte
Hyundai Creta King, King Knight, King Limited Editions: Specifications
The Hyundai Creta King is available in three engine variants: a 1.5L MPi petrol engine, a 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel engine, and a 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol engine.
The MPi petrol engine is mated with a 6-speed manual and IVT transmissions, the U2 CRDi diesel engine is paired with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions, and the Turbo GDi petrol engine comes coupled with a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
The King Limited variant features a 1.5L MPi petrol engine with IVT gearbox, and a 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel engine with 6-speed automatic transmission.
Meanwhile, the King Knight comes with a 1.5L MPi petrol engine with IVT transmission and a 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel engine with 6-speed automatic transmission.
New features across Creta variants
Apart from the launch of the King edition, Hyundai has also introduced new features across the Creta lineup that include a dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC) with touch panel, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, a dashcam, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
On the other hand, the Creta N Line also comes equipped with dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC) with touch panel, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, and a dashcam across the lineup.