Hyundai Creta Electric Now Comes With 3 More New Variants: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited has expanded its Creta Electric lineup by introducing three new variants. It includes the Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence, Hyundai Creta Electric Executive Tech with a 42 kWh battery pack and Hyundai Creta Electric Executive (O) with a 51.4 kWh battery pack.
The South Korean automaker claims that the battery packs — 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh — used in the Hyundai Creta Electric feature an ARAI range of 420 km and 510 km, respectively.
Hyundai Creta Electric New Variants: Price, availability
The Hyundai Creta Electric Executive Tech with a 42 kWh battery pack is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta Electric Executive (O) with a 51.4 kWh battery pack costs Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Creta Electric Excellence with a 42 kWh battery pack costs Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). All three variants now come with Matte Black and Shadow Grey colour options.
Bookings for these new variants can be done via Hyundai’s official website or by visiting the nearest dealership.
|Battery Pack
|Variant
|Ex Showroom Price
|42 kWh
|Executive
|Rs 18,02,200
|Executive Tech
|Rs 18,99,900
|Premium
|Rs 19,99,900
|Premium (HC)
|Rs 20,72,900
|Excellence
|Rs 21,29,900
|Excellence (HC)
|Rs 22,02,900
|51.4 kWh
|Executive (O)
|Rs 19,99,900
|Smart(O)
|Rs 21,53,100
|Smart(O) (HC)
|Rs 22,26,100
|Excellence
|Rs 23,66,600
|Excellence (HC)
|Rs 24,39,600
Hyundai Creta Electric New Variants: Key Features
The Hyundai Creta Electric Executive Tech, equipped with a 42 kWh battery pack, boasts convenience features such as a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, eco-friendly leather seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a rear window sunshade. The Hyundai Creta Electric Executive (O) is equipped with a 51.4 kWh battery pack and features a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a rear wireless charger. Additionally, it includes a dashcam as part of its safety features.
The Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence with a 42 kWh battery pack comes with convenience features such as a rear wireless charger, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory seat and welcome retract function, an 8-way electrically powered passenger seat with adjustable walk-in feature, ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, foldable seatback table with IT device holder and retractable cupholder, eco-friendly seats and rain sensing wipers.
In terms of safety features, this variant comes with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS with 20 features, a dashcam, a surround view monitor (SVM) and Blind-spot view monitor (BVM), front parking sensor, and an electrochromic mirror (ECM) with telematics switches.
Apart from these, the South Korean automaker has also introduced eco-friendly leather seats, front ventilated seats, and an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat in the Creta Electric Premium variant.