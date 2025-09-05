Hyundai Creta Electric Now Comes With 3 More New Variants: Price, Features, Specifications

ETV Bharat / technology

The 42 kWh battery pack has an ARAI range of 420 km, while 51.4 kWh battery pack comes with an ARAI range of 510 km. ( Image Credit: Hyundai )

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited has expanded its Creta Electric lineup by introducing three new variants. It includes the Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence, Hyundai Creta Electric Executive Tech with a 42 kWh battery pack and Hyundai Creta Electric Executive (O) with a 51.4 kWh battery pack.

The South Korean automaker claims that the battery packs — 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh — used in the Hyundai Creta Electric feature an ARAI range of 420 km and 510 km, respectively.

Hyundai Creta Electric New Variants: Price, availability

The Hyundai Creta Electric Executive Tech with a 42 kWh battery pack is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta Electric Executive (O) with a 51.4 kWh battery pack costs Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Creta Electric Excellence with a 42 kWh battery pack costs Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). All three variants now come with Matte Black and Shadow Grey colour options.

Bookings for these new variants can be done via Hyundai’s official website or by visiting the nearest dealership.