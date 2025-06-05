Hyundai Alcazar Corporate And 7-speed DCT Prestige Variants Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the corporate variant for the diesel powertrain of the Hyundai Alcazar. The new models feature a seven-seater configuration and a voice-enabled smart Panoramic sunroof. It is available in both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.
Moreover, South Korean automaker has also introduced a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) in the petrol powertrain of the Hyundai Alcazar Prestige variant. Notably, this makes it the most affordable DCT variant in the Alcazar lineup.
Hyundai Alcazar: New variant-wise pricing
The new diesel powertrain Hyundai Alcazar Corporate variant starts at Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom) for its 6-speed manual transmission model and Rs 19.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 6-speed automatic transmission variant. On the other hand, the new petrol Prestige variant with 7-speed DCT is priced at Rs 18.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
|Hyundai Alcazar: New Variant-wise Pricing
|Variant
|Seating Configuration
|Powertrain
|Transmission
|Price (Ex-showroom) INR
|Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel MT
|7-seater
|Diesel
|6-speed manual transmission
|Rs 17,86,700
|Alcazar Prestige 7S Petrol DCT
|Petrol
|7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT)
|Rs 18,63,700
|Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel AT
|Diesel
|6-speed automatic transmission
|Rs 19,28,700
Hyundai Alcazar Corporate, Prestige Variants: What’s new?
The new Corporate variant sits between the Signature and Platinum variants of the Alcazar. Previously, the panoramic sunroof was only available in the petrol variant of the vehicle, which started from the second base Prestige variant. Along with a panoramic sunroof, the Corporate and the Prestige variants include the following features:
|Hyundai Alcazar New Variants: Key Features
|Exteriors
|Infotainment and Convenience
|Safety Features
Hyundai Alcazar Corporate, Prestige Variants: Specifications
The new Corporate variant comes with a 1.5L diesel engine, which generates a peak power output of 113.9 bhp at 4000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm. The engine comes mated with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Meanwhile, the new Hyundai Prestige variant is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which produces a peak power output of 157.5 bhp at 5500 rpm and a peak torque of 253 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm. It comes mated with a 7-speed DCT.