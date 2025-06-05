Hyundai Alcazar Corporate And 7-speed DCT Prestige Variants Launched In India: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the corporate variant for the diesel powertrain of the Hyundai Alcazar. The new models feature a seven-seater configuration and a voice-enabled smart Panoramic sunroof. It is available in both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Moreover, South Korean automaker has also introduced a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) in the petrol powertrain of the Hyundai Alcazar Prestige variant. Notably, this makes it the most affordable DCT variant in the Alcazar lineup.

Hyundai Alcazar: New variant-wise pricing

The new diesel powertrain Hyundai Alcazar Corporate variant starts at Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom) for its 6-speed manual transmission model and Rs 19.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 6-speed automatic transmission variant. On the other hand, the new petrol Prestige variant with 7-speed DCT is priced at Rs 18.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar: New Variant-wise Pricing Variant

Seating Configuration Powertrain Transmission Price (Ex-showroom) INR

Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel MT

7-seater Diesel 6-speed manual transmission Rs 17,86,700

Alcazar Prestige 7S Petrol DCT

Petrol 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) Rs 18,63,700

Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel AT

Diesel 6-speed automatic transmission Rs 19,28,700

Hyundai Alcazar Corporate, Prestige Variants: What’s new?

The new Corporate variant sits between the Signature and Platinum variants of the Alcazar. Previously, the panoramic sunroof was only available in the petrol variant of the vehicle, which started from the second base Prestige variant. Along with a panoramic sunroof, the Corporate and the Prestige variants include the following features:

Hyundai Alcazar New Variants: Key Features Exteriors

Quad beam LED headlamps

LED turn signal with sequential function

17-inch Diamond cut alloy wheels

Bridge type roof rails Infotainment and Convenience

Smart key with push button start

Dual zone automatic temperature control (DATC)

Voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof

Ambient light on crashpad, front and rear doors

10.25-inch HD Audio Video Navigation System

Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay (Wired to Wireless Adapter)

Hyundai Bluelink (connected car technology)

Front row wireless charger Safety Features

6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill-start assist control (HAC)

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Hyundai Alcazar Corporate, Prestige Variants: Specifications

The new Corporate variant comes with a 1.5L diesel engine, which generates a peak power output of 113.9 bhp at 4000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm. The engine comes mated with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Meanwhile, the new Hyundai Prestige variant is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which produces a peak power output of 157.5 bhp at 5500 rpm and a peak torque of 253 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm. It comes mated with a 7-speed DCT.