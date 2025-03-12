ETV Bharat / technology

IIT-M TuTr Hyperloop's Real-World Commercial Adoption: Germany's Munich Varsity; NEO, SYSTRA Partnerships To Drive India's High-Speed Mobility

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)-incubated deep-tech TuTr Hyperloop is partnering with multiple National and International stakeholders to help drive its hyperloop technology in India, the institute said in a statement on Wednesday.

The premier institute termed one of the tie ups as a historic Indo-German collaboration.

The statement said the the institute, its startup TuTr Hyperloop Pvt. Ltd. (THPL) has signed a partnership with the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Germany, to drive the research, development, and deployment of Hyperloop technology.

Also with China-based Neoways Technologies GmbH (NEO), which is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) access, and SYSTRA, a multinational engineering and consulting group in the mobility sector.

The signing ceremony took place during the Asia’s 1st Global Hyperloop Competition at IIT Madras' Thaiyur Campus. IIT Madras Director Prof. V Kamakoti, and Indian Railways Officials, were also present during the occasion.

The primary objective of this MoU is to develop a structured framework for collaborative research and development in hyperloop technology, focusing on core areas such as propulsion, levitation, structural design, infrastructure and advanced control systems. The partnership will work toward establishing large-scale testing and validation sites, ensuring the technical feasibility and safety of hyperloop transit systems, the statement read.

As per the MoU, the strategic partnership will integrate world-class academic research, industrial expertise and advanced engineering solutions to drive next-generation mobility innovations. Through this collaboration, the four entities will work together to accelerate technology validation, infrastructure planning, and real-world commercial projects for hyperloop systems, it said.

Prof. Chiara Manfletti, Department Head, TUM, said the varsity's expertise in aerospace, propulsion, and system design will "significantly advance Hyperloop research and commercial adoption.”

Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, Advisor (Hyperloop), IIT Madras, said: "This collaboration exemplifies IIT Madras’ leadership in pioneering next-gen mobility solutions. By partnering with TuTr Hyperloop, TUM, and Neoways, we are moving closer to making Hyperloop a reality."

The same was echoed by Gabriele Semino, Managing Director, Neoways Technologies GmbH. He said joining forces with IIT Madras and TuTr Hyperloop will enable them to "accelerate Hyperloop’s transition from concept to commercial reality."

Real-World Viability