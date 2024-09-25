ETV Bharat / technology

Hyderabad Will Soon Become India's 'Chip' City

Hyderabad (Telangana): From cell phones and TVs to aeroplanes and satellites, chips play an important role in all these and the country is spending lakhs of crores every year on the import of microchips, spreading Rs. 1,29,703 crore in the last financial year alone. But, Osmania University will solve this problem and start creating chips locally and turning Hyderabad into a 'chip' city.

Students of the varsity’s electronics department under the guidance of the Principal at the University's College Of Engineering Prof. Chandrasekhar, are in the process of creating a frequency synthesiser, which will likely be manufactured in a size of two millimetres and will operate at a gigahertz capacity. The central government has also agreed to give Rs. 5 crores.

The university has partnered with three leading companies to market electronic products while the central government has provided suitable software for it, Prof. Chandrashekar said. Almost 90% research was completed in this regard in August and Bengaluru-based Sea-Doc trained the research team on the frequency of the chips, he said.

Taiwan is the global address for manufacturing microchips as one mm chip is produced only there. All the countries are heavily dependent on them. Other chips of 3-5 millimetres (mm) in size are being manufactured to some extent in other countries, including India.