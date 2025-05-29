Hyderabad Lab Develops World's First DNA Testing Technology To Detect Illegal Shatush Wool

Hyderabad: In a pioneering achievement, scientists from the Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LACONS) in Hyderabad have developed the world’s first DNA-based technology to distinguish between shatush wool and pashmina wool. Shatush is derived from endangered Tibetan antelopes, while pashmina is traditionally sourced from Kashmiri goats. This method has been patented in India, with applications pending in the US, Canada, and Europe.

The technology enables DNA extraction from mammalian hair—a breakthrough that allows for quick and reliable identification of wool types, even in mixed samples, lead researcher Karthikeyan Vasudevan explained in a conversation with Eenadu-ETV Bharat.

The problem of illegal Shatush trade

Shatush shawls are woven using the fine hair of the endangered Tibetan chiru antelope, a practice banned under international conservation laws. However, illegal trade continues, with raw shatush often smuggled across the Tibetan border into Kashmir and Ladakh, where it is blended with authentic pashmina. The inability to differentiate the two types of wool has caused customs seizures at airports and ports, leading to a sharp decline in legitimate pashmina exports.

At the request of Kashmiri traders and weavers, LACONS scientists began working on a solution. After a year of rigorous research, the team identified a unique mitochondrial DNA primer specific to the Tibetan antelope. Using this, they were able to reliably detect the presence of shatush, even in blended wool products.

Global Significance

“This technology is a game-changer for both conservation and commerce,” said Vasudevan. “It not only protects endangered species but also safeguards the livelihoods of genuine pashmina artisans in Kashmir.”

The successful patent in India is a major milestone, and international approvals are expected to follow. This scientific breakthrough could soon lead to faster customs clearances, revival of authentic pashmina exports, and better enforcement of wildlife protection laws across international borders.