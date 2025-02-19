Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Launched Outside China As World's First Tri-Fold Smartphone: Price, Specs, Features

Hyderabad: Huawei has launched Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, the world's first triple-folding smartphone, globally in select markets. This smartphone was first launched in China in September 2024. When unfolded, the Mate XT Ultimate Design offers a large 10.2-inch display. The device sports a 50MP triple rear camera, which also includes a 12MP periscope telephoto sensor. Moreover, it packs in a 5,600mAh battery. The India launch of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design has not yet been confirmed.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: Global Price and Delivery

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design has been launched in a single 16GB RAM + 1TB storage configuration. It is priced at AED 12,999 in the UAE, which translates to around Rs 3.07 lakh. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design can be purchased via its official website with deliveries set to begin from February 25, 2025. Moreover, the smartphone is available in red and black shades.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: Specifications and Features

Design and Display: The Mate XT Ultimate Design sports a sleek design and features a 10.2-inch flexible LTPO OLED display when completely unfolded. It sports a 7.9-inch LTPO OLED display foldable device when folded once, which is reduced to a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED display when folded twice. The screen has an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, up to 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and a pixel density of 382 PPI.

Chipset and Storage: While the Mate XT Ultimate Design in China is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 9010 chipset, Huawei has not revealed the chipset details for the global variant. The UAE site mentions a "modern processor" paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Camera: The Mate XT Ultimate Design boasts a triple camera setup at the rear, which includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a variable aperture ranging between f/1.2 and f/4.0, a 12MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12MP periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom, OIS, and an f/3.4 aperture support. The front camera features an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Battery, OS, and more: It features a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The Mate XT Ultimate Design runs on EMUI 14.2 out-of-the-box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and weighs 298 grams.