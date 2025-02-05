Huawei Mate XT Set To Launch Outside China This Month: Global Launch Date, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Huawei launched the world's first tri-fold smartphone, Huawei Mate XT, in its home market in September 2024. The brand is now planning to introduce the device outside China. Huawei has confirmed the global launch of Mate XT at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on February 18, 2025.

Earlier, the device was spotted on UAE's TDRA certification site with model number GRL-LX9, hinting towards an imminent launch in the country and wide availability of the device in the global markets. The listing showcases Huawei Mate XT as the marketing name of the device, while the product type has been mentioned as a mobile phone. The name of the organization is mentioned as Huawei Tech UAE.

The global version of the Huawei Mate XT is expected to feature similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart. Let's take a look at the specifications of the world's first tri-fold smartphone.

Huawei Mate XT: Specifications (Chinese variant)

Display: The Huawei Mate XT features an LTPO OLED triple folding display. It measures 6.4 inches in the folded mode, becomes a 7.9-inch 2K display in the semi-unfolded mode, and transforms to a 10.2-inch 3K display while in the fully unfolded mode. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and P3 wide colour gamut.

Processor: The Huawei Mate XT uses the company's in-house Kirin 9010 chipset, which is considered to be a powerful flagship chipset capable of delivering top-tier performance.

Huawei Mate XT is world's first tri-fold smartphone (Huawei)

Camera: The Huawei Mate XT features a 50MP primary camera on the back with OIS support and variable aperture ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0. The variable aperture helps the device take good pictures in low light. The main rear camera is paired with a 12MP ultrawide angle lens and a 12MP periscope telephoto lens with 5.5x optical zoom and OIS support. The phone features an 8MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

Battery: The smartphone is expected to pack in a 5,600mAh battery which comes with 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.