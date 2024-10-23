ETV Bharat / technology

HarmonyOS Next: China's Huawei Unveils New OS, Marking Official Break From Android

Hyderabad: Huawei has marked its official separation from Google's Android as the company announced its latest operating system -- HarmonyOS Next -- in China. Developed independently of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and built on the Hongmeng kernel and system architecture, the new HarmonyOS Next will power Huawei's smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Huawei has officially started the public beta testing of the HarmonyOS Next for its devices powered by Kirin and Kunpeng chips in China. The operating system is said to bring new home and lock screen customisation options, faster animations and app launch speeds, and AI-powered features.

Major Chinese shopping, payment, and social media services appear to have no problem shifting to the HarmonyOS Next as Huawei cites Alipay, JD.com, Taobao, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu among those who have developed native apps for the new OS. The company says that HarmonyOS Next has over 15,000 apps and more will arrive soon.

HarmonyOS Next compatible devices:

Smartphones: