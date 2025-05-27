HP Leads Indian PC Market With 29.1% Share, Lenovo Grows To Claim Second Spot: IDC

Hyderabad: India’s traditional PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, reportedly grew 8.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in the first quarter of year (Q1 2025). According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), 33 lakh PC units were shipped in this period with HP Inc leading the charge with 9.6 lakh shipments and claiming a 29.1 per cent market share.

While HP only grew 4.6 per cent YoY in Q1 2025, the lead it holds over the second position is phenomenal. Lenovo, with 6.26 lakh shipments, holds 18.9 per cent market share. The company, however, registered a spectacular growth of 34.8 per cent YoY, climbing the leadership board from fourth position in Q1 2024 to second position in Q1 2025.

Lenovo is followed closely by Dell Technologies and Acer Group, which hold 15.6 per cent and 15.4 per cent market share, respectively. While Acer registered a 7.6 per cent YoY growth, Dell saw a slight decline in shipments and market share. Asus is the fifth-largest company with a 6 per cent market share, following an 8.6 per cent YoY growth. Other players collectively hold 15.1 market share.

Company 1Q25 Shipments (thousands) 1Q25 Market Share 1Q24 Shipments (thousands) Year-over-Year Unit Change 1Q24 Market Share HP Inc 966 29.1% 923 4.6% 30.1% Lenovo 626 18.9% 464 34.8% 15.1% Dell Technologies 518 15.6% 537 -3.4% 17.5% Acer Group 510 15.4% 474 7.6% 15.4% Asus 197 6.0% 182 8.6% 5.9% Others 500 15.1% 491 1.8% 16.0% Total 3,317 100.0% 3,070 8.1% 100.0%

According to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, May 2025, India's PC market grew for the seventh consecutive quarter. In Q1 2025, the notebook category witnessed a 13.8 per cent YoY growth and workstations grew by 30.4 per cent. Premium notebooks, priced above $1,000 (around Rs 85,000), saw an 8 per cent YoY growth, whereas AI notebooks continued their upward trajectory with an impressive 185.1 per cent YoY growth. Meanwhile, the desktop category reportedly witnessed a 2.4 per cent YoY decline in Q1 2025.

Commenting on the outlook, Navkendar Singh, associate vice president, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia & ANZ, said that continued demand for gaming notebooks has triggered growth in the consumer segment. "With AI-powered capabilities becoming integral to business operations, organisations have started adopting AI PCs to enhance productivity, security, and automation, which is expected to grow further in the coming quarters," Singh said.

IDC says that the PC consumer segment grew by 8.9 per cent YoY in Q1 2025, courtesy of Republic Day sales and heavy shipment push in March across channels. The e-tail channel grew by 21.9 per cent, the commercial segment grew 7.5 per cent YoY with increased demand for commercial notebooks, primarily from enterprises.