How To Use Multiple Accounts In WhatsApp Without Cloning: Step-By-Step Guide

WhatsApp allows Android users to use multiple accounts. Here is a step-by-step guide to set up the second account in WhatsApp.

Guide to use multiple accounts in WhatsApp. (Image Credit: WhatsApp Blog)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 1, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST

Hyderabad: Nowadays, people often have more than one phone number, typically one for personal use and another for work. There are times when a person wants to use these phone numbers for WhatsApp as well. If you are an Android user, you can easily use multiple accounts on the instant messaging platform. The Meta-owned company rolled out this feature for Android devices in 2023. It will soon be introduced for iPhones as well, as beta testing for this feature is currently going on. So, if you are an Android user, just follow the steps below to use this functionality.

How to log in to another WhatsApp account?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Click on the three-dot icon vertically placed on the right side of the app.

Step 3: Now go to Settings.

Step 4: Once Settings is opened, click on the “Plus” icon. An action box will appear at the bottom of the screen.

Step 5: Now, tap on “Add account”.

Step 6: Tap on the "Agree and Continue" option. Enter the phone number you want to use for the second WhatsApp account.

Step 7: After this, the verification page will open on your screen. Click “Continue”.

Step 8: Now, in the verification page, you can also use other options for verification by just selecting “Verify another way”. In this option, you can verify over a voice call, receive an SMS or a missed call, which would auto-verify the phone number.

Step 9: Set up the WhatsApp account by entering details such as name, profile picture, etc.

Steps to setup multiple accounts in WhatsApp (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

Multiple WhatsApp accounts feature on iOS

As per a recent report from WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is beta-testing the multiple user account functionality for the iPhone. Using this feature, iOS users would also be able to add a second WhatsApp account directly from the app settings. After its official launch, iOS users can directly switch their WhatsApp accounts without the need to rely on WhatsApp Business.

Each account will have its own separate settings, notifications, and chat history, providing a clear distinction between personal and professional usage.

