ETV Bharat / technology

How To Use Multiple Accounts In WhatsApp Without Cloning: Step-By-Step Guide

Hyderabad: Nowadays, people often have more than one phone number, typically one for personal use and another for work. There are times when a person wants to use these phone numbers for WhatsApp as well. If you are an Android user, you can easily use multiple accounts on the instant messaging platform. The Meta-owned company rolled out this feature for Android devices in 2023. It will soon be introduced for iPhones as well, as beta testing for this feature is currently going on. So, if you are an Android user, just follow the steps below to use this functionality.

How to log in to another WhatsApp account?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Click on the three-dot icon vertically placed on the right side of the app.

Step 3: Now go to Settings.

Step 4: Once Settings is opened, click on the “Plus” icon. An action box will appear at the bottom of the screen.

Step 5: Now, tap on “Add account”.