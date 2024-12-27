ETV Bharat / technology

How To Use Meta AI In WhatsApp: Step-By-Step Guide To Enhance Important Conversations

Hyderabad: Meta is improving user interaction on WhatsApp with its new AI chatbot, Meta AI. The conversational bot is now available to everyone in India, allowing users to make conversations on WhatsApp more smart, convenient, and efficient. The Meta AI uses the Llama 3 language model through which the AI chatbot can perform tasks like answering questions, generating images from text, creating text-based content, and making translations and summaries. For important conversations, you can use the Meta AI as an intelligent personal assistant that can quickly find answers on any topic or help you come up with clever one-liner jokes.

It is currently available only in English and can be accessed in countries like the USA, UK, Canada, India, and Singapore. The AI feature will be expanded further to other countries as well in order to let users access Meta AI within the messaging app.

Meta AI: How to Use the chatbot in WhatsApp

The below-mentioned step-by-step guide will help you interact with Meta AI in one-on-one chats on both Android and iPhones:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app.

Step 2: Find the Meta AI icon which will be located just above the 'new chat' button on the main screen. For iOS users the Meta AI icon will be found at the top of the screen.

Step 3: A dedicated chat window will be opened where you can start conversing with the AI chatbot where you can type your questions or prompts

The AI chatbot can handle a wide variety of queries and requests. You can also generate images with the help of Meta AI by typing 'Imagine' followed by the description of the image you want.

For instance try prompts such as:

"Imagine a snowy mountain with a sunset."