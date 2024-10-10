Spotify Is Offering Ad-Free Premium Plan At Rs 59 For 4 Months: How To Subscribe

Hyderabad: Music streaming platform Spotify is hosting a special promotion for its subscription service, allowing its users a chance to try Spotify Premium for as low as Rs 59 for four months. Notably, the Individual Premium plan usually costs Rs 119 per month and comes with an ad-free experience alongside other features. The promotional offer, valid for a limited time, lets you experience Spotify Premium with high-quality audio, offline listening, and more. Let's get into the details.

Spotify Premium for 4 months at Rs 59

Spotify’s promotional offer for the Individual Premium plan lets you subscribe to the paid service at a discounted price of Rs 59 for four months. Following this period, users will be required to pay the usual amount of Rs 119 per month. Notably, users can always cancel the premium subscription whenever they want. The promotion is available until October 13, 2024.

Spotify's limited-period promotion also has certain eligibility criteria. While the plan is available for both new and old users, you can only take advantage of the promotional offer if you haven't previously subscribed to the Premium plan.

Perks of Spotify Premium

Just like every other subscription service on the internet, Spotify Premium offers its users an ad-free experience. The platform also offers certain extra features to premium subscribers, some of which were previously available to free users. The paid service lets you:

Download songs to listen offline

Play songs in any order

Stream high-quality audio

Listen with friends in real-time (like a listening party)

Organise listening queue

Access to the Listening insights

How to subscribe

To subscribe to Spotify Premium, users need to open Spotify Web Player via their browser and go to the "Premium" section. Now they can click on the promotional offer that reads Spotify Premium at Rs 59 for four months. Following the setup of the payment system, the subscription plan will become active.