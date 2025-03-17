Beat the Heat: Tips to Protect Your Car This Summer

Hyderabad: Summer months are near, and temperatures have started to soar in various parts of India. During this season, the scorching heat can not only take a toll on your health but also impact your car. A car owner needs to pay extra attention to their vehicle to ensure it remains in good condition every time they take it out on the road.

On the other hand, if the car is not taken care of, then hours of long exposure to direct sunlight and soaring temperatures can have a detrimental effect on the vehicle and its performance, leading to mechanical issues. Before starting with the tips, it is highly recommended to use genuine and high-quality products for your car. So, here are a few simple tips to ensure that your car runs safely throughout the season.

Tips to protect your car in summer

Cover the Vehicle: A car body cover will be your vehicle's lifesaver in the summer season. This accessory will protect your car during both summer and monsoon seasons. The cover helps prevent colour fading, unwanted scratches, and interior decolouration and cracking.

Car Cover (Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Window Sun Shade: Using window sunshades inside your car will prevent direct sunlight from entering. Apart from blocking direct sunlight, they help protect the plastic components of your car's interior and the upholstery from sun exposure and harmful UV (Ultraviolet) rays.

Seat Cooler Covers: If your vehicle does not have OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) ventilated seats, it is highly advised to cover your car seats with seat cooler covers, whether fabric or leather seats. The seat cooler covers, as the name suggests will help your seats to cool down your car seats by throwing cool air from the perforated seat cover. This cool air is either taken directly from the vehicle's air-conditioning system or through the seat's air-conditioning system. These seat covers significantly help to cool down the temperature of car seats in scorching summers.

Seat Cooler Cover (Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Check Car Fluids: It is very common for cars to get overheated during the summer. It will be an unpleasant experience to be left alone in the middle of the road, especially in the soaring heat. So, make sure that your cooling system is in optimal condition. Check whether your car's radiator needs to be serviced or changed, and fill it back up with new coolant after a certain time. Moreover, during summers engine oil also burns quickly, especially if it is old and degraded. It becomes important to check the engine oil levels regularly and add appropriate oil as suggested by the car manufacturer, to avoid any damage, as engine oil acts as a lubricant for the moving parts of the engine.

Check Vehicle's Air-conditioning System: During summer, the air-conditioning (AC) system becomes the most important thing to get you summer-ready. The car AC system in summer has to work extra hard to make the car cabin cool. So, it becomes a point to check your car's AC, and if it's not working as expected, do take it for servicing.

Check and Maintain car AC (Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Tyres: Your car tyres must be in optimum running condition throughout the year. However, as part of summer car care, it becomes really important to check them while the temperature is on the rise. Before hitting the roads, make sure that your car tyres' treads are free of nails, stones, etc, and have the optimum tyre pressure as recommended. Moreover, you can keep a tyre inflator in your car to fill in air and monitor its pressure. Notably, a well-maintained pair of tyres also becomes crucial for a car, as it increases fuel efficiency and vehicle stability while on the road.

Check your tyres (Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Battery: To get your car's battery ready for summer, make sure to keep it clean. This is important as the battery terminals collect dirt and lead to corrosion. To clean your car battery, simply detach the battery cables and wipe off its terminals. Once the cleaning is done, make sure that the battery is securely strapped and all connections are properly secured.

Windshield Wipers: Windshield wipers are used to clean and remove rainwater, snow, and other debris from the car's windshield. It is recommended to check car wipers and change them if they are worn out. During summers, the rubbers on them dry out which causes scratches on the windshield, when used. Moreover, it will make you monsoon-ready in advance.