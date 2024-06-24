Rising Demand for Drone Pilots; Delhi University to Offer Affordable Skill Course

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) is going to offer drone technology-based skill courses to the students. DU's Centre for Innovative Skill Based Courses (CISBC), which is already running 12 skills courses, is all set to start a new sill course to provide new opportunities in the field of drone technology for students.

Prof. Payal Mago, Chairperson of the Skill Centre Committee, said that 12 skill courses are already being run in their centre and drone-based courses will be added to these soon. Prof. Mago said that this course is completely new and the use of drones has increased a lot. As there is a shortage of trained persons who can fly drones, there is a huge demand for them in the market.

Job Demand: In future, the use of drones in the field of security is going to increase on a large scale. Besides, drones will be used more in agriculture sector and photography. Since there is a lot of demand for skilled persons, students can learn this course. It costs lakhs of rupees in many institutes. Whereas, at DU, only Rs 10,000 will have to be paid as fee for this course.

Before starting pilot training for the drone course, a demonstration session will be organized in each college when the college opens in July. The purpose behind organizing these sessions is to increase the interest of students towards this course. This will help the students know what they will learn and what benefits they will get from learning it.

How to fly drones: Prof Mago said that before starting the course, talks are going on with well-known companies in the field of drones with whom an MoU will be signed for imparting this course. Under the course, one will learn to fly, make and repair drones. It will be started by August-September.

Professor Mago said that the National Education Policy 2020 places more emphasis on learning rather than rote learning and writing. In this policy, special emphasis has been given to the fact that when our students come out of college with a degree, they should be proficient in a skill that is in demand in the market and they can easily get employment.

Also, at the time of passing out from college, they should be selected by a company and if they do not want to work in a company, then they can start their own employment on the basis of that skill.

Foreign Languages: There is also a good demand for foreign languages ​​​​in the country and the world. Keeping that in mind, a foreign language course will be started by September. This includes French, German and Spanish languages, we will start the language for which there is a good trend. By learning foreign languages, students will have good career options.

The job-oriented skill courses being run at DU's Skill Centre since January are: Radio Jockeying, Stenography, Video Editing, Animation, Medical Transcription, GST Executive, Financial Advisor, English Proficiency, Cyber ​​Security, Tax Assessment, Bakery and Confectionery, AC and Refrigerator Repair Course.