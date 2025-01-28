ETV Bharat / technology

How To Deactivate UPI AutoPay On Google Pay, PhonePe, PayTM: Know Step-By-Step Process

Hyderabad: Technology has made our lives seamless by making many of our mundane tasks easier. One such innovation is the introduction of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in 2016. With the help of this payment technology, we can transfer money instantly and easily pay our bills in just a few taps. UPI has changed the way we pay forever. With time, online payment apps brought in a feature named 'Autopay', allowing us to pay our varied subscriptions and bills on time automatically.

This convenient feature becomes our biggest enemy when we stop using those subscribed services and forget to turn off the 'Autopay' option. Such a situation leads to our money getting deducted from our bank account and losing our hard-earned money. To prevent this, you have to deactivate the UPI Autopay option on your account. So, follow these steps to stop UPI autopay on varied online payment apps.

How to deactivate Autopay on Paytm

Step 1: Open your Paytm app and tap on your profile icon in the top left corner.

Step 2: Select the 'UPI and payment settings' option from the menu to access your payment settings.

Step 3: Scroll down and click on 'Automatic Payments' in the UPI Settings section.

Step 4: From the list of all your active auto pays, select the service you want to stop.

Step 5: On the next screen, scroll down and tap on Cancel Automatic Payment.

Once you click on Cancel Auto Payment, your UPI Autopay will be deactivated for that service.