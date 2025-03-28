ETV Bharat / technology

How To Create Studio Ghibli-Style Anime Pictures Using OpenAI's GPT-4o Image Generation Feature

Hyderabad: Within a day of OpenAI's release of its new GPT-4o image generation model, the internet swarmed with AI-generated art as the new technology came with character consistency and restyling in addition to text rendering and transparent layers. This allowed users to upload their pictures and ask ChatGPT to restyle them as if they were part of a show, such as South Park. The new model started Ghibli fest on social media platforms as people couldn't get enough of turning themselves, their loved ones, and classic memes into dreamlike images inspired by Studio Ghibli's signature anime art.

Following the launch of the GPT-4o image generation model, Sam Altman called it an incredible technology or product, adding that he was having a hard time believing the first image coming out of the model was really made by AI. He shared a regular anime-style selfie of him and his team at OpenAI made by the AI during the launch livestream.

As soon as the model came to the people, they couldn't get enough of the restyling feature, thus starting a Ghibli fest across social media platforms.

How to create Ghibli-style AI images

Here is how you can generate Studio Ghibli-style AI images of any meme, a movie scene, or your picture:

Step 1: Visit chatgpt.com and log in with your OpenAI account credentials.

Step 2: Switch to the GPT-4o model from the model selection tab.