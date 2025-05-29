Small-Town Hacker Gets Global Recognition: 17-Year-Old From Bihar Earns Spot In NASA's Cyber Security Hall Of Fame

Samastipur: A 17-year-old boy from a small town in Bihar has earned international recognition for the discovery of a major cyber flaw in the official website of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The US space agency recognised the vulnerability, fixed it, and included him in its prestigious Cyber Security Hall of Fame.

Ram Jee Raj, the son of Rinkesh Kumar and a resident of Pahepur in Samastipur district, is an ethical hacker who tests or evaluates the security of websites to help make them more secure. Late at night on May 14, around 2:00 AM, he began assessing the security of various websites. He scanned more than 50 websites to test system safety, during which he discovered a flaw in the NASA website.

Watch Ram Jee Raj talking about his achievement (Video Credits: ETV Bharat)

Raj took note of the vulnerability and sent the bug report to the US space agency via email. On May 19, NASA officially accepted the flaw and took corrective steps in the website, he told ETV Bharat.

How gaming sparked his passion for hacking

Since childhood, his passion for gaming and his aspiration to achieve something remarkable in the gaming world have earned him a unique identity. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Ram Jee Raj shed light on how his passion led him to become an ethical hacker.

Ram Jee Raj with Samastipur DM (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

"In my childhood, I was fascinated by how games were made. This curiosity led me to learn coding, game development, and web development. Later, I watched some hacking-related movies, which sparked my interest in hacking," he said. Having started coding at the age of 11, Raj calls himself a white-hat hacker who works for the betterment of society in the digital space.

Innovating for a better future

In addition to his work in the cybersecurity space, the 17-year-old is also working on the development of AI-powered tools to improve healthcare, agriculture, and education, for which he has been honoured with many national and international awards.

Ram Jee Raj has received several recognitions for his work (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

His work, which included MedVed AI, FarmEye, and YUVA Sathi, earned him a place in the USA Book of World Records—a global platform that recognises and celebrates exceptional achievements across various fields, including leadership, entertainment, sports, and more. According to Raj, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has also made a film based on his life. Raj also provides cyber-related training to students as well as police officers across the country through online and offline mediums.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Raj said that these days he is working on a startup for the development of agriculture through artificial intelligence. His aim is to bring a revolutionary change for the farmers and cattle rearers of the country. "In simple words, my effort is to make a farmer who is taking care of five cows, take care of 500 cows with the help of technology," he said.

Ram Jee Raj started coding at the age of 11 (Image Credits: ETV Bharat)

Speaking on the issue of talented minds leaving the country, Ramji explains that he hails from a small town where there is a lack of supportive environment. With little encouragement, many brilliant individuals seek opportunities elsewhere. He cites Google, Tesla, and Microsoft as examples, highlighting that Indians play key roles in these companies. He emphasises that strong willpower is essential for accomplishing meaningful work.