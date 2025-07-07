Honor X9c 5G With 108MP Camera And 6,600mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Honor has launched the Honor X9c 5G smartphone in India. The mid-range handset features a 1.5K curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 108MP dual rear camera unit, and a 6,600mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging support. It runs on MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14 out of the box. Moreover, the phone was already launched in select global markets in November 2024.

Honor X9c 5G: Price, availability

The Honor X9c 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It also comes in Jade Cyan and Titanium Black shades. As per an X post, the device will have a discounted price of Rs 19,999 as part of the launch offer. The device will be made available for purchase in India exclusively via Amazon as part of the Prime Day Sale, starting from July 12, 2025, and lasting till July 14, 2025. Customers using SBI or ICICI bank credit cards can avail of an instant discount of Rs 750.

Honor X9c 5G: Specifications

The Honor X9c 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, 3840Hz PWM dimming rate, 10-bit colour, and a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of optics, the Honor X9c 5G comes with a 108MP Samsung HM6 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support, paired with a 5MP wide camera. At the front, a 16MP camera is provided.

The handset has a 6,600mAh battery with 66W fast-wired charging support. It runs the indigenously created operating system, the MagicOS 8.0, which will be based on Android 15. The phone comes loaded with AI-powered features, such as AI Motion Sensing, AI Erase, AI Deepfake Detection, AI Magic Portal 2.0, and AI Magic Capsule. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and stereo speakers.