ETV Bharat / technology

Honor X9c 5G Launch Date Revealed, Will Get 108MP Camera And Curved AMOLED Display: Details

Honor has revealed the launch date of the upcoming Honor X9c 5G smartphone. The company has also revealed key specifications of the new smartphone.

Honor X9c 5G Launch Date Revealed, Will Get 108MP Camera And Curved AMOLED Display: Details
The Honor X9c 5G will be laucnhed on July 7, 2025. (Image Credit: Honor India)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 10:28 AM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Honor is all set to launch its latest smartphone in India. The phone will be unveiled next week. The Chinese phone maker has already revealed details about the launch date, battery, display, and camera sensor of the smartphone. The upcoming handset is expected to be the successor of the Honor X9b 5G, launched in India in November 2024.

The Honor X9c 5G will be launched in India on July 7, 2025, and will be sold via Amazon from July 12, 2025. It will be available in Jade Cyan and Titanium Black colourways.

Honor X9c 5G: Confirmed specifications

The Honor’s official Indian website showcases the details of the upcoming Honor X9c 5G handset. It will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 2700 x 1224 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,840 PWM dimming rate. The phone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, coupled with Adreno A710 GPU, similar to the global model. It will be available in three RAM and storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

The device will boast a dual rear camera setup, which will include a 108MP main rear camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and a 5MP wide-angle camera. The camera system supports up to 10x digital zoom. The device also sports a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The Honor X9c 5G will have a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 66W wired fast charging support.

It will run MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 out of the box. The upcoming smartphone will have a Magic Portal feature, which will support cross-app functions. Moreover, the phone will have AI-powered features, which will include AI Motion Sensing and AI Erase.

A microsite published on Amazon shows that the Honor X9c 5G will come with SGS drop-resistant certification. Apart from this, it will come with an IP65M rating, for which the company claims that the phone will have 360-degree protection from dust and water.

Honor X9c 5G: Confirmed Specifications
FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz curved AMOLED
ProcessorProcessor: Octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Rear Camera108MP main (OIS) + 5MP wide-angle
Front Camera16MP
RAM8GB and 12GB
Storage256GB and 512GB
Battery6,000mAh silicon-carbon
Charging capacity66W wired fast charging support
Operating SystemMagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14
Also Read: Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro, Oppo Pad SE Launched In India: Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Honor is all set to launch its latest smartphone in India. The phone will be unveiled next week. The Chinese phone maker has already revealed details about the launch date, battery, display, and camera sensor of the smartphone. The upcoming handset is expected to be the successor of the Honor X9b 5G, launched in India in November 2024.

The Honor X9c 5G will be launched in India on July 7, 2025, and will be sold via Amazon from July 12, 2025. It will be available in Jade Cyan and Titanium Black colourways.

Honor X9c 5G: Confirmed specifications

The Honor’s official Indian website showcases the details of the upcoming Honor X9c 5G handset. It will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 2700 x 1224 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,840 PWM dimming rate. The phone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, coupled with Adreno A710 GPU, similar to the global model. It will be available in three RAM and storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

The device will boast a dual rear camera setup, which will include a 108MP main rear camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and a 5MP wide-angle camera. The camera system supports up to 10x digital zoom. The device also sports a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The Honor X9c 5G will have a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 66W wired fast charging support.

It will run MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 out of the box. The upcoming smartphone will have a Magic Portal feature, which will support cross-app functions. Moreover, the phone will have AI-powered features, which will include AI Motion Sensing and AI Erase.

A microsite published on Amazon shows that the Honor X9c 5G will come with SGS drop-resistant certification. Apart from this, it will come with an IP65M rating, for which the company claims that the phone will have 360-degree protection from dust and water.

Honor X9c 5G: Confirmed Specifications
FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz curved AMOLED
ProcessorProcessor: Octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Rear Camera108MP main (OIS) + 5MP wide-angle
Front Camera16MP
RAM8GB and 12GB
Storage256GB and 512GB
Battery6,000mAh silicon-carbon
Charging capacity66W wired fast charging support
Operating SystemMagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14
Also Read: Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro, Oppo Pad SE Launched In India: Prices, Specifications

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HONOR X9C 5G LAUNCH DATEHONOR X9C 5G INDIA LAUNCHHONOR X9C 5G SPECIFICATIONSHONORHONOR X9C 5G

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.