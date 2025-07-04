Honor X9c 5G Launch Date Revealed, Will Get 108MP Camera And Curved AMOLED Display: Details

Hyderabad: Honor is all set to launch its latest smartphone in India. The phone will be unveiled next week. The Chinese phone maker has already revealed details about the launch date, battery, display, and camera sensor of the smartphone. The upcoming handset is expected to be the successor of the Honor X9b 5G, launched in India in November 2024.

The Honor X9c 5G will be launched in India on July 7, 2025, and will be sold via Amazon from July 12, 2025. It will be available in Jade Cyan and Titanium Black colourways.

Honor X9c 5G: Confirmed specifications

The Honor’s official Indian website showcases the details of the upcoming Honor X9c 5G handset. It will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 2700 x 1224 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,840 PWM dimming rate. The phone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, coupled with Adreno A710 GPU, similar to the global model. It will be available in three RAM and storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

The device will boast a dual rear camera setup, which will include a 108MP main rear camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and a 5MP wide-angle camera. The camera system supports up to 10x digital zoom. The device also sports a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The Honor X9c 5G will have a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 66W wired fast charging support.

It will run MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 out of the box. The upcoming smartphone will have a Magic Portal feature, which will support cross-app functions. Moreover, the phone will have AI-powered features, which will include AI Motion Sensing and AI Erase.

A microsite published on Amazon shows that the Honor X9c 5G will come with SGS drop-resistant certification. Apart from this, it will come with an IP65M rating, for which the company claims that the phone will have 360-degree protection from dust and water.