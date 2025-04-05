Honor Play 60 Series With MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets Launched: Know Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Honor has unveiled the Honor Play 60 and Honor Play 60m smartphones in China. Both handsets feature a 6.61-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, and a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphones boast a 13MP primary rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Both devices are paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phones have a new button, similar to the Action button present in the latest iPhone 16 series. It enables users to quickly access certain functions in a single click. The devices are currently available for purchase in China.

Honor Play 60 Series: Price, Colours

In China, the Honor Play 60 starts at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,000) for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 16,000). Meanwhile, the Honor Play 60m is priced at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 20,000) for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,000) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 30,000).

The Honor Play 60 comes in Moyan Black, Yulong Snowy, and Xiaoshan Green (translated from Chinese) colourways. Meanwhile, the Honor Play 60m features Ink Rock Black, Jade Dragon Snow, and Morning Glow Gold (translated) colours. Both handsets will be available for purchase via the Honor China e-store.

Honor Play 60 Series: Specifications

Both smartphones feature a 6.61-inch HD+ TFT LCD (720 x 1604 pixels) resolution display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,010 nits. They are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset which is paired with ARM G57 MC2 GPU, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Both devices boast a 13MP main camera at the back with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP lens with f/2.2 aperture at the front. The handsets are equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The Honor Play 60 series runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15. The devices have an IP64 rating against dust and splash ingression.

Additionally, both smartphones come with AI-powered imaging, productivity, and security features. There is a physical button on the left edge of the handsets which can be assigned to perform simple tasks such as making calls, adjusting brightness, etc.