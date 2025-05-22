Honda X-ADV 750 Maxi-Scooter Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Honda X-ADV 750 maxi-scooter in India. The launch of this premium two-wheeler is a surprise, as it was announced just after the company showcased it through social media platforms. The Honda X-ADV 750 takes its design inspiration from both adventure tourer and maxi-scooter, which is available for bookings at Honda BigWing dealerships, and deliveries will commence from June 2025. Interestingly, maxi-scooters have been rapidly growing in India, with two-wheeler brands such as BMW, Yamaha, Aprilia, and Hero having introduced their products in the country.

Honda X-ADV 750: Price, Availability, Rivals

The Honda X-ADV 750 is priced at Rs 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is available in two colour options — Pearl Glare White and Graphite Black. Currently, it is open for bookings via Honda BigWing showroom. In India, the Honda X-ADV 750 will rival other maxi-scooters such as BMW C400 GT, Hero Zoom 160, Yamaha Aerox 155, Aprilia SXR 160, and Suzuki Avenis 125.

Honda X-ADV 750: Design, Specifications

The newly launched maxi-scooter comes with an unconventional design with a tall and muscular stance. It features a dual-LED headlight setup with integrated DRLs, a transparent windscreen, knuckle guard, and a sharply designed body for enhanced aerodynamics. The maxi-scooter rides on 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. It comes equipped with a 745cc, parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which produces a power output of 57.7 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 69 Nm at 4,750 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed Dual-clutch (DCT) automatic transmission with chain drive, similar to the one present in the Honda Africa Twin.

Honda X-ADV 750: Features

The Honda X-ADV 750 has a 5-inch colour TFT display integrated with Bluetooth connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app. This application allows the rider to manage calls, messages, navigation, and music through voice commands. It has three ride modes—Sport, Standard, Rain, and Gravel—and a customisable User mode. The maxi-scooter includes a ride-by-ride wire throttle and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).