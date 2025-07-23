ETV Bharat / technology

Honda Unveils CB125 Hornet, Shine 100 DX To Mark 25 Years Of India Operations: Check Features

Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX are now official in India ( Image Credits: ETV Bharat Creative via Honda India )

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday unveiled two new motorcycles—the CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX—as the two-wheeler maker celebrates 25 years of its operations in India.

In a statement, the two-wheeler maker announced that bookings for the all-new Honda CB125 Hornet and the Honda Shine 100 DX will open from August 1, 2025.

Honda CB125 Hornet

The bike is designed for today's urban youth, combining aggressive street-style design with advanced features and thrilling performance. It sports a bold front fascia that gives it a commanding road presence complemented by an all-LED lighting setup, including a signature twinLED headlamp with LED DRLs and high-mounted LED turn indicators.

Moving to the side profile, the CB125 Hornet gets a muscular fuel tank with sharp tank shrouds and a stylish muffler. Adding flair to its premium touch is the first-in-segment golden USD front forks along with a 5-step adjustable mono-shock absorber that aids in providing superior handling to the motorcycle.

The unique positioning of ignition key on the fuel tank adds to both convenience and style.