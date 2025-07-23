Honda Unveils CB125 Hornet, Shine 100 DX To Mark 25 Years Of India Operations: Check Features

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday unveiled two new motorcycles—the CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX—as the two-wheeler maker celebrates 25 years of its operations in India.
In a statement, the two-wheeler maker announced that bookings for the all-new Honda CB125 Hornet and the Honda Shine 100 DX will open from August 1, 2025.
Honda CB125 Hornet
The bike is designed for today's urban youth, combining aggressive street-style design with advanced features and thrilling performance. It sports a bold front fascia that gives it a commanding road presence complemented by an all-LED lighting setup, including a signature twinLED headlamp with LED DRLs and high-mounted LED turn indicators.
Moving to the side profile, the CB125 Hornet gets a muscular fuel tank with sharp tank shrouds and a stylish muffler. Adding flair to its premium touch is the first-in-segment golden USD front forks along with a 5-step adjustable mono-shock absorber that aids in providing superior handling to the motorcycle.
The unique positioning of ignition key on the fuel tank adds to both convenience and style.
Further accentuating the new CB125 Hornet's street-smart character are multi-spoke alloy wheels and a split seat set-up for better comfort of both rider and pillion.
The all-new CB125 Hornet is offered in four dynamic colour options with striking combinations. They are - Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue with Athletic Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red. In terms of features, it gets a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and Honda RoadSync app compatibility.
Honda Shine 100 DX
The bike is offered in four vibrant colour options designed to suit a wide range of customers. They are - Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Geny Gray Metallic.
Equipped to meet the evolving needs of customers, the Shine 100 DX comes with a new LCD digital instrument cluster which provides a host of information including real-time display of mileage, distance to empty (range), and service due indicator. Adding safety element, this commuter motorcycle gets a side stand engine cut off feature as well.