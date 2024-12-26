Honda Unicorn Now Gets OBD2B Compliant Engine And Digital Instrument Cluster: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has launched the updated version of the Honda Unicorn in India for Rs 1,19,481 (ex-showroom). The updated model comes with an OBD2B-compliant engine, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a USB Type-C charging port. The 2025 Honda Unicorn comes only in one variant.

The major change in the new model is done to its engine and instrument cluster. The rest of the commuter bike remains the same as the previous model.

The 2025 Honda Unicorn now comes equipped with a 162.71cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected OBD2B compliant engine, which produces a power output of 13 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 14.58 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. It is mated with a 5-speed gearbox.

The updated Unicorn gets a digital instrument cluster that displays the gear position indicator, service due indicator, Eco indicator, and more. Moreover, the bike gets a 15W USB Type-C port for charging smartphones, and a new LED headlamp with chrome elements.

The 2025 Honda Unicorn will rival the Bajaj Pulsar 150, Bajaj Pulsar P150, TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Avenger 160, and Yamaha FZ-Fi in the Indian market.

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, on the launch of the updated Unicorn, said “The 2025 Unicorn combines Honda’s proven engineering with strong USPs such as advanced features, practicality, and the updated OBD2B-compliant engine. These advancements reaffirm our commitment to offering unmatched value to our customers. The new Unicorn sets a benchmark in the premium commuter segment. We are confident it will continue to be the preferred choice for discerning riders."

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India stated how the Honda Unicorn has gained the "trust of millions of customers" by being a quality product to the Indian consumers. The introduction of new features and updates will appeal to new customers to buy the product and keep its legacy.