Honda Introduces City Apex Edition In India: Price, Specifications, Features, More

Hyderabad: Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) on Saturday introduced the Apex Edition for its popular sedan, Honda City, starting from Rs 13.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for a limited period. The Apex edition is based on the V and VX variants of the sedan and is offered in both manual and CVT transmissions. Moreover, this edition features premium exterior and interior elements along with 'Apex Edition' badging on certain places. Let's see the details of the newly introduced Honda City Apex Edition.

Honda City Apex Edition: Price and Colour

The Honda City Apex Edition starts from Rs 13,30,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for its V (MT) variant and goes up to Rs 15,62,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec VX (CVT). This indicates that the Honda City Apex Edition is Rs 25,000 costlier than its standard model.

The special edition sedan will be offered in six different colours-- Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic. The detailed price list is mentioned below.

Honda City Apex Edition: Price List Variant Standard Variant (ex-showroom) Apex Edition (ex-showroom) {For Limited Period (Delhi)} Difference V (MT) Rs 13,05,000 Rs 13,30,000 Rs 25,000 V (CVT) Rs 14,30,000 Rs 14,55,000 VX (MT) Rs 14,12,000 Rs 14,37,000 VX (CVT) Rs 15,37,000 Rs 15,62,000

Honda City Apex Edition: What's New

This special edition is based on the 5th generation Honda City and remains mechanically and visually the same. On the exterior, the special edition boasts 'Apex Edition' badging on both front fenders and an 'Apex Edition' emblem on the trunk.

The sedan features a luxurious beige interior, premium leatherette instrument panel, leatherette garnishing on its console, premium leatherette door padding, and seven-colour rhythmic ambient lighting on the instrument panel and door pockets. Moreover, the seats feature exclusive Apex Edition seat covers and cushions.

Honda City Apex Edition: Specifications and Features

The special edition sedan features the same mechanical specifications as its standard variant. However, the vehicle carries a similar feature list found on its standard V and VX variants.

The Honda City Apex Edition is equipped with the same 1.5L, water-cooled inline, four-cylinder, i-VTEC, DOHC with VTC, petrol engine. This sedan produces a power output of 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm of torque. Moreover, you can choose between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed CVT transmission options.

This vehicle boasts all the features of the V and VX standard counterparts.

On the launch of the Honda City Apex Edition, Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales, called the Honda City a strong business pillar for Honda Cars India. He mentioned the extreme success of the vehicle in the country, which elevated it to an aspirational status among customers.

"With the introduction of the Apex Edition of the Honda City, we aim to offer a more enhanced and premium package to our customers. We are confident that the customers will like this new edition, and we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Honda family," Behl added.