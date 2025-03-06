Honda H'ness CB350 Introduced With Three New Colours: Check Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd has introduced three new colours for the Honda H'ness CB350. The newly introduced colours namely Pearl Nightstar Black, Mat Massive Grey Metallic, and Athletic Blue Metallic will be available on the top-spec DLX Pro Chrome variants. The top-end DLX Pro Chrome trim is priced at Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, these new colours are already available at a few dealerships, and deliveries will start soon.

Honda H'ness CB350: What's New?

The Honda H'ness CB350 features a colour update on its top-spec DLX Pro Chrome variant. The three colours are Pearl Nightstar Black, Mat Massive Grey Metallic, and Athletic Blue Metallic. Apart from this, the motorcycle does not feature any other updates. The two-wheeler remains visually and mechanically the same.

Honda H'ness CB350: Features

The Honda H'ness CB350 includes a semi-digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, LED taillamp, LED winkers or indicators, split seats, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control), Dual-channel ABS, Hazard switch, assist slipper clutch, and Honda RoadSync.

Honda H'ness CB350: Specifications

The motorcycle comes equipped with a 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke SI, E20-compliant petrol engine, mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox with slip-and-assist clutch. The engine produces a maximum power output of 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm.

Furthermore, the Honda H'ness CB350 is based on a half-duplex cradle frame with telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are done by a 310mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm disc brake at the rear. Both the front and rear tyres feature tubeless alloy wheels with the front tyre measuring 19 inches, whereas the rear tyre measures 18 inches.

Honda H'ness CB350: Price and Rivals

The Honda H'ness CB350 is available in three variants-- DLX, DLX Pro, and DLX Pro Chrome. The DLX trim is priced at Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the DLX Pro costs Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-end DLX Pro Chrome is priced at Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The DLX trim is available in two colours-- Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. The DLX Pro variant comes in three shades-- Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, and Rebel Red Metallic.

The Honda H'ness CB350 will compete against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Yezdi Roadster, Jawa 42, and the Benelli Imperiale 400.