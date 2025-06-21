ETV Bharat / technology

Honda City Sport With Sporty Design Elements Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Honda has launched the Honda City Sport, a special edition of the existing Honda City in India. It features several sporty design elements.

The Honda City Sport is available in limited numbers. (Image Credit: Honda Cars India)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 11:16 AM IST

Hyderabad: Honda Cars India has launched the Honda City Sport, a special edition of the popular sedan, the Honda City, in India. Available in three colours– Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic– it is priced at Rs 14,88,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), with an additional cost for the Platinum White Pearl shade.

The City Sport features sporty upgrades, including several blacked-out exterior and interior elements to enhance the special appeal of the sedan. Offered in limited numbers, the special edition will rival other premium sedans such as Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna in India. The special edition is now available at Honda dealerships nationwide.

Honda City Sport: What’s new?

The special edition Honda City comes with new exterior upgrades. It features a chrome grille finished in black at the front, and the same is done on the rear spoiler. The ORVMs are finished in crystal black, while the multi-spoke alloy wheels are finished in metallic grey. Moreover, the shark-fin antenna is finished in gloss black, and a ‘Sport’ emblem is affixed on the boot of the sedan.

Inside the vehicle, the cabin sports an all-black interior with red garnish on the dashboard. The black-coloured seat upholstery with red stitching, along with new soft-touch door inserts, enhances the sportiness and premiumness of the sedan. Moreover, the AC vents and steering wheel are also finished in black, with the latter getting red stitching.

Honda City Sport: What's New
Exterior Upgrades
  • Chrome grille finished in black
  • Rear spoiler finished in black
  • ORVMs finished in crystal black
  • Multi-spoke alloy wheels finished in metallic grey
  • Shark-fin antenna finished in gloss black
  • ‘Sport’ emblem on the boot
Interior Upgrades
  • All-black interior with red garnish on the dashboard
  • Black seat upholstery with red stitching
  • Soft-touch door inserts
  • AC vents finished in black
  • Steering wheel finished in black with red stitching

Honda City Sport: Specifications, features

The Honda City Sport is powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine, which produces a power output of 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. It is mated with a 7-speed CVT automatic gearbox, featuring paddle shifters on the steering wheel for dynamic driving. Honda claims that the vehicle has a fuel efficiency of 18.40 kmpl (ARAI certified).

In terms of features, the City Sport features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice command, a four-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, a dual-pod instrument console with an MID unit, Level 2 ADAS, and much more.

Honda City Sport: Specifications and Features
Engine1.5L iVTEC petrol engine
Power output 119 bhp
Torque145 Nm
Transmission7-speed CVT automatic gearbox with paddle shifters
Fuel efficiency18.40 kmpl (ARAI certified)
Features
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Voice command
  • Four-speaker sound system
  • Automatic climate control
  • Dual-pod instrument console with MID unit
  • Level 2 ADAS
