Honda CD 110 Dream Silently Discontinued In India After 11 Years

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently delisted the commuter motorcycle Honda CD 110 Dream from the official website. It was a popular choice among Indian commuters for the past 11 years, and no official announcement regarding its discontinuation has been made by the brand.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has reported that the motorcycle managed to sell only a single unit in February 2025. In March 2025, it only sold 33 units, while in April 2025, the sales of the Honda CD 110 Dream dipped to null. This poor sales figure might be the main reason for the removal of the commuter motorcycle from the official website.

Honda CD 110 Dream: Specifications

The Honda CD 110 Dream had a minimalistic design with decent riding comfort, present in the small-segment commuter motorcycles. It featured a 109.51cc, 4-stroke, SI, air-cooled, BS-VI engine, which churns out a peak power of 8.66 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a 4-speed manual gearbox. It had a fuel tank capacity of 9.1 L.

The motorcycle was 2044mm long, 736mm wide, and 1076mm high. It had a wheelbase of 1285mm and a ground clearance of 162mm. The CD 110 Dream had a seat length and height of 735mm and 790mm, respectively. It has a kerb weight of 112kg. Moreover, the CD 110 Dream had 18-inch tubeless tyres, affixed with 130mm of drum brakes at the front and rear.