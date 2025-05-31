ETV Bharat / technology

Honda CD 110 Dream Silently Discontinued In India After 11 Years

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has discontinued its popular commuter motorcycle, Honda CD 110 Dream, as it has been delisted from its official website.

Honda CD 110 Dream Discontinued In India, Silently Delisted From Official Website
The Honda CD 110 Dream has been in India for the past 11 years. (Image Credit: Honda 2 Wheeler)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 31, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently delisted the commuter motorcycle Honda CD 110 Dream from the official website. It was a popular choice among Indian commuters for the past 11 years, and no official announcement regarding its discontinuation has been made by the brand.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has reported that the motorcycle managed to sell only a single unit in February 2025. In March 2025, it only sold 33 units, while in April 2025, the sales of the Honda CD 110 Dream dipped to null. This poor sales figure might be the main reason for the removal of the commuter motorcycle from the official website.

Honda CD 110 Dream: Specifications

The Honda CD 110 Dream had a minimalistic design with decent riding comfort, present in the small-segment commuter motorcycles. It featured a 109.51cc, 4-stroke, SI, air-cooled, BS-VI engine, which churns out a peak power of 8.66 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a 4-speed manual gearbox. It had a fuel tank capacity of 9.1 L.

The motorcycle was 2044mm long, 736mm wide, and 1076mm high. It had a wheelbase of 1285mm and a ground clearance of 162mm. The CD 110 Dream had a seat length and height of 735mm and 790mm, respectively. It has a kerb weight of 112kg. Moreover, the CD 110 Dream had 18-inch tubeless tyres, affixed with 130mm of drum brakes at the front and rear.

Honda CD 110 Dream: Features

In terms of features, the Honda CD 110 Dream included an analogue instrument cluster, ESP technology, silent start with ACG, side-stand engine cut off, long step-up seat, passenger footrest, and engine kill switch.

Honda CD 110 Dream: Price, variants, colours

According to BikeDekho, the Honda CD 110 Dream was priced from Rs 66.033 up to Rs 76,401. It featured in three variants– Standard, Deluxe, and Deluxe New and was available in eight colour options: Black with Green, Black with Red, Black with Grey, Black with Blue, Black with Metallic Blue, and Black with Cabin Gold.

As the Honda CD 110 Dream has been retired from the Indian market, the Japanese automaker still continues to offer other small-segment commuter motorcycles such as the Honda Shine 100, Honda Shine 125, Honda SP 125, Honda SP160, Honda Livo, and Honda Unicorn.

