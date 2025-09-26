ETV Bharat / technology

Honda CB350C Special Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from the first week of October via Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships. ( Image Credit: Honda )

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda CB350C Special Edition in India. It is based on the standard CB350 model with cosmetic enhancements. With the introduction of the CB350C, the company marks the renaming of the CB350, which is said to resonate better with the classic motorcycle buyers.

The Honda CB350C Special Edition is priced at Rs 2,01,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Bookings for the newly launched motorcycle are open across India. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from the first week of October via Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships.

Honda CB350C Special Edition: Design changes

The Honda CH350C Special Edition comes with a new “CB350C” logo and a special edition sticker on the fuel tank. Other cosmetic changes include fresh striped graphics across the fuel tank and front and rear fenders, which add a premium look compared to the standard model. It also features a rear grabrail finished in chrome, and the seat also comes in either black or brown upholstery, depending on the colour variant.

The CB350C Special Edition is available in Matt Dune Brown and Rebel Red Metallic shades that add more retro appeal.