The Honda CB350C Special comes in two colours: Matt Dune Brown and Rebel Red Metallic.

Honda CB350C Special Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from the first week of October via Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships. (Image Credit: Honda)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 26, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda CB350C Special Edition in India. It is based on the standard CB350 model with cosmetic enhancements. With the introduction of the CB350C, the company marks the renaming of the CB350, which is said to resonate better with the classic motorcycle buyers.

The Honda CB350C Special Edition is priced at Rs 2,01,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Bookings for the newly launched motorcycle are open across India. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from the first week of October via Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships.

Honda CB350C Special Edition: Design changes

The Honda CH350C Special Edition comes with a new “CB350C” logo and a special edition sticker on the fuel tank. Other cosmetic changes include fresh striped graphics across the fuel tank and front and rear fenders, which add a premium look compared to the standard model. It also features a rear grabrail finished in chrome, and the seat also comes in either black or brown upholstery, depending on the colour variant.

The CB350C Special Edition is available in Matt Dune Brown and Rebel Red Metallic shades that add more retro appeal.

PriceRs 2,10,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)
Colours Matt Dune Brown
Rebel Red Metallic
Booking statusOpen
Delivery statusFirst week of October 2025

Honda CB350C Special Edition: Features

The Honda CB350C Special Edition blends old-school looks and modern-day practicality. It comes with a digital-analogue cluster, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), assist and slipper clutch, and more.

Honda CB350C Special Edition: Specifications

The Honda CB350C Special Edition mechanically remains unchanged. It comes equipped with the same 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which meets both BSVI OBD2B and E20 fuel specifications. It produces a peak power output of 20.78 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 29.5 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a 5-speed transmission.

SpecificationDetails
Engine Displacement348.36cc
Engine TypeSingle-cylinder, air-cooled
ComplianceBSVI OBD2B and E20 fuel specifications
Peak Power Output20.78 bhp @ 5,500 rpm
Peak Torque29.5 Nm @ 3,000 rpm
Transmission5-speed manual gearbox
