Honda Amaze 2025 Launched For Rs 7.9 Lakhs As India's Most Affordable Compact Sedan With ADAS

Hyderabad: Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has launched the most awaited facelift of the Amaze today at an introductory price of Rs 7,99,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). With new styling along with segment-first ADAS suite, Honda Connect, and features packed in, the third-generation Amaze will directly rival the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the Indian market.

2025 Honda Amaze: Design

The most noticeable feature of the sedan is its updated design. The front grille has a honeycomb design and a set of Bi Projector LED headlights and fog lamps at the bottom, similar to Honda Elevate. Coming to the side of the sedan, it gets a new set of rear-view mirrors which also have been taken from the Elevate. Additionally, the 15-inch alloy wheels also get a design update.

Notably, the LED taillights are inspired by the latest generation of Honda City and get new detailing. Apart from this, the compact sedan gets a new rear bumper with four sensors and a rear-view camera mounted under the boot lid. The third-gen Amaze gets a boot space of 416 litres.

2025 Honda Amaze: Interior

Inside, the compact sedan gets a new dashboard layout with the same beige interior. It gets a new 8-inch floating touch screen, HVAC controls, and digital instrument cluster similar to the Elevate. Along with these additions, the new Amaze gets a wireless charger and rear vents.

2025 Honda Amaze: Features and Safety

The third-gen Amaze comes with load ton of features in the entertainment and safety segment that comprises wireless Andriod Auto and Apple CarPlay, Honda Connect, Honda Sensing, LaneWatch camera, Level-2 ADAS, 6-airbags, hill-hold assist, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), cruise control, and 3-pointer seatbelts for all passengers.

2025 Honda Amaze: Engine

The facelift comes with the same old 1.2L NA (Naturally Aspirated) i-VTEC petrol engine that was present in the pre-facelift model. The engine produces a power output of 90 bhp and 110 Nm of torque mated with a 5-speed manual or CVT transmission option. The manual model delivers a fuel efficiency of 18.65 kmpl, whereas the CVT model gives out a fuel efficiency of 19.46 kmpl.

2025 Honda Amaze: Variants and Price

The facelift comes in three variants - V, VX, and ZX. The V variant equipped with manual transmission comes at an introductory price of Rs 7,99,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi), whereas the top-end ZX CVT model is priced at Rs 10,89,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price list is given below:

Variants Manual CVT V Rs 7,99,990 Rs 9,19,900 VX Rs 9,09,900 Rs 9,99,900 ZX Rs 9,69,900 Rs 10,89,900

2025 Honda Amaze: Colours

The 2025 Amaze now comes in six colours, the Obsidian Blue Pearl being the new colour introduced to the model. The colour lineup for the new Amaze is as follows:

Platinum White Pearl Meteoroid Gray Metallic Radiant Red Metallic Obsidian Blue Pearl Golden Brown Metallic Lunar Silver Metallic

2025 Honda Amaze: Rivals

Apart from the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the new Amaze competes against the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura in the Indian market.