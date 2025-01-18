Honda Activa e and QC1 Launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Check Price, Mileage, Top Speed

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has finally unveiled its much-awaited electric scooters, Honda Activa-e and Honda QC1, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. These scooters were announced last year and will be manufactured at Honda's Narasapura plant in Karnataka. The Honda Activa-e is priced at Rs 1,17,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and the Honda QC1 is priced at Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Both scooters are the first electric scooters from the auto manufacturer in India.

The Honda Activa e comes with a front disc brake, whereas the Honda QC1 offers drum brakes at both ends. Additionally, the company offers a 3-year/50,000 km warranty, three free services, and one year of complimentary roadside assistance with these scooters. Let's know the details of both electric scooters.

Honda Activa e and QC1: Bookings, Availability, and Colours

You can book these electric scooters for just Rs 1,000. Deliveries are expected to begin in February 2025. Both Honda Activa e and Honda QC1 electric scooters are available in five colours, which include Pearl Serenity Blue, Matte Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Misty White, Pearl Shallow Blue, and Pearl Igneous Black.

Honda Activa e: Specifications and Features

The Honda Activa e comes with battery swapping technology in two battery pack capacities-- 1.5kWh and 3kWh. The Activa e comes equipped with a 6kW electric motor which gives out a torque of 22 Nm. It has a range of 102 km on a single charge, can go from 0 to 60 kmph in just 7.3 seconds, and goes up to a top speed of 80 kmph.

Furthermore, the electric scooter comes with three riding modes-- Eco, Standard, and Sport. It features a 7-inch TFT display and Honda RoadSync Duo smartphone app integration which offers navigation and other smart functionality. Notably, the Honda Activa e is equipped with the H-Smart key system.

Honda QC1: Specifications and Features

The Honda QC1 does not come with a swappable battery like the Activa e. Instead, it features a 1.5 kWh fixed battery pack which claims to offer a range of 80 km on a full charge. The electric motor generates a maximum power of 2.4 bhp and can go up to a top speed of 50 kmph. It boasts a 5-inch LCD display, USB Type-C charging port, and 26L under-seat storage.