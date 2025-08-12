ETV Bharat / technology

Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, SP125 Anniversary Editions Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HSMI) has launched the 25th Anniversary Editions of its two-wheeler popular models Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125. These limited-edition two-wheelers have been introduced to celebrate Honda’s 25-year legacy in India. Bookings for these 25th Anniversary Editions are open and will be available at all HMSI authorised dealerships by the end of August 2025.

The Honda Activa, since its launch in 2001, has become a household name and continues to dominate the Indian scooter market. The Honda SP125, which was first launched on November 14, 2019, has emerged as one of the most successful motorcycles and gained popularity in recent times.

Honda Activa 110, Honda Activa 125, Honda SP125 Anniversary Edition: Price

The Honda Activa 110 Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs 92,565 (ex-showroom)

The Honda Activa 125 Anniversary Edition costs Rs 97,270 (ex-showroom)

The Honda SP125 Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs 1,02,516 (ex-showroom).

Interested customers can book the Anniversary Edition two-wheelers via Honda’s official website or can directly visit the dealerships nearest to them.

Honda Activa 110, Honda Activa 125, Honda SP125 Anniversary Edition: What’s different?

The Honda Activa 110 and Activa 125 25th Anniversary Edition models feature anniversary graphics on body panels, a black chrome finish on the front and a ‘25-year’ logo on the front panel. The alloy wheels are finished in pyrite brown metallic. Both scooters are based on the top-spec DLX variant, which comes in Pearl Siren Blue or Mat Steel Black Metallic colourways.