Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, SP125 Anniversary Editions Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Honda has launched the 25th anniversary edition of the Honda Activa 110, Honda Activa 125, and the Honda SP125 two-wheelers in India.

Honda launched 25th Anniversary Editions of its Activa scooters and SP125 motorcycle
Honda launched 25th Anniversary Editions of its Activa scooters and SP125 motorcycle (Image Credit: Honda)
Published : August 12, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HSMI) has launched the 25th Anniversary Editions of its two-wheeler popular models Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125. These limited-edition two-wheelers have been introduced to celebrate Honda’s 25-year legacy in India. Bookings for these 25th Anniversary Editions are open and will be available at all HMSI authorised dealerships by the end of August 2025.

The Honda Activa, since its launch in 2001, has become a household name and continues to dominate the Indian scooter market. The Honda SP125, which was first launched on November 14, 2019, has emerged as one of the most successful motorcycles and gained popularity in recent times.

Honda Activa 110, Honda Activa 125, Honda SP125 Anniversary Edition: Price

  • The Honda Activa 110 Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs 92,565 (ex-showroom)
  • The Honda Activa 125 Anniversary Edition costs Rs 97,270 (ex-showroom)
  • The Honda SP125 Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs 1,02,516 (ex-showroom).

Interested customers can book the Anniversary Edition two-wheelers via Honda’s official website or can directly visit the dealerships nearest to them.

Honda Activa 110, Honda Activa 125, Honda SP125 Anniversary Edition: What’s different?

The Honda Activa 110 and Activa 125 25th Anniversary Edition models feature anniversary graphics on body panels, a black chrome finish on the front and a ‘25-year’ logo on the front panel. The alloy wheels are finished in pyrite brown metallic. Both scooters are based on the top-spec DLX variant, which comes in Pearl Siren Blue or Mat Steel Black Metallic colourways.

Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, SP125 Anniversary Editions Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Honda Activa 110 Anniversary Edition (Image Credit: Honda)

The Activa 110 Anniversary Edition also includes seat and inner panel finishes in cafe-brown or black, depending on the colour option. Meanwhile, the Activa 125 Anniversary Edition only comes in black seat and inner panel finishing.

The Honda SP125 Anniversary Edition also comes with updated body graphics, a ‘25-year’ logo on the fuel tank and pyrite metallic alloy wheels.

Honda Activa 110, Honda Activa 125, Honda SP125 Anniversary Edition: Features and specifications

All Anniversary Edition models come with an LED headlamp, a 4.2-inch TFT display, a USB Type-C charging port, a side-stand engine cut-off, Honda’s Combined Braking System (CBS), and tubeless tyres. Mechanically, all Anniversary Editions remain the same as their respective standard models.

Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, SP125 Anniversary Editions Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Honda Activa 125 Anniversary Edition (Image Credit: Honda)

The Honda Activa 110 comes with a 109.51cc, 4-stroke, SI engine, which produces a peak power output of 7.88 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 9.05 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is mated with an automatic (V-Matic) gearbox.

The Honda Activa 125 is equipped with a 123.92cc, 4-stroke, SI engine that generates a power output of 8.31 bhp at 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It comes mated with an automatic centrifugal clutch and a dry-type gearbox.

Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, SP125 Anniversary Editions Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Honda Anniversary Edition two-wheelers have unique design elements and features to make it distinct. (Image Credit: Honda)

The Honda SP125 is powered by a 123.94cc, 4-stroke, SI engine, which churns out a power output of 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 10.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

