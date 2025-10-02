ETV Bharat / technology

'Home Automation With Up To 10 Percent Electricity Savings': Two Haryana Innovators Claim Major Breakthrough

“The most significant feature of this patent is that it not only allows users to control their devices from anywhere in the world, but its load balancing technology helps reduce electricity bills and reduce heating losses in wires to almost zero,” he explained.

'Saves 5 To 10 Percent Power' Dr. Sardul Singh Dhayal said that the patent for the design is titled 'Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Layout Design Embedded in a Microcontroller-Based Embedded System for Home Automation.'

Sahil Kumar and Vineet Sharma, two final-year B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) students from the university's Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) have designed a microcontroller-based embedded system circuit, which was recently published in the Patent Office Journal. The two innovators have worked on the model under the guidance of Assistant Professors Dr. Sardul Singh Dhayal and Suman Dahiya.

Hisar: In a significant innovation that could revolutionise home automation systems, two B Tech students at the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) in Haryana's Hisar have claimed to have developed a circuit system that can save 5 to 10 percent electricity.

He said the design holds immense potential for reducing energy consumption and increasing efficiency not only in homes but also in industries. “It is estimated that its widespread use could lead to 5 to 10 percent electricity savings”.

Automates Electronic Devices

Dhayal said that the circuit automates electronic devices and reduces electricity bills. “This is why our patent has been published. It can be controlled through an app. You'll receive a notification from home. If a fire breaks out, this device will open all the windows and doors in your home, and cut off the power supply. It has many features," he added.

How The Idea Was Conceived

Co-designer Vineet Sharma said that he lives in a hostel with other students who would often fight at night about who would turn off the lights because everyone often went to bed late. He said he thought of making something that would allow him to close the gate and turn off the lights while lying in bed. “We can control it through an app. This is a prototype. It cost 4,000 to 5,000 rupees to make," he said.

Sharma called it the most memorable milestone in his engineering journey and a matter of pride for both the innovators that their work was now being officially published.

“This achievement wouldn't have been possible without our teachers, especially Dr. Sardul Singh Dhayal and Suman Dahiya, who guided us every step of the way. I would like to tell my juniors to improve their skills and, when they find a good mentor, trust them, because only a mentor can take you to any heights."

'Design Inspires New Experiments'

Sahil Kumar, the second co-designer said their goal wasn't just to create another home automation system. “We wanted to prove that even at the B.Tech level, innovations can be made that are directly useful to society and industry. This patent inspires us to work harder and try new experiments," he said.

Design A Testament To University's Commitment To Innovation: VC

University Vice Chancellor, Professor Narsiram Bishnoi. Narsiram Bishnoi congratulated the students on their achievement and said the achievement is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of the students.

“Sahil and Vineet not only demonstrated technical excellence but also proved that innovation at the undergraduate level can have real-world impact. The University is proud of such talented students who make meaningful contributions to research and technology. He described this achievement as a testament to the University's commitment to innovation and excellence," he said.