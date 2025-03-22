ETV Bharat / technology

HMD Barbie Phone With Flip Design And Barbie Accessories Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: HMD has launched the HMD Barbie Phone in India. The feature phone has been made in collaboration with American toy manufacturing company Mattel. The HMD Barbie Phone comes in a flip design with a 2.8-inch inner display. It features a 1.77-inch QQVGA outer screen which acts as a mirror as well.

The device is available only in a pink shade and is delivered in a pink jewellery box-like case. The box packs a pink charging case, a pink USB Type-C cable, and a pink battery. Moreover, the Barbie Phone packs in other accessories in the box, which include back covers, stickers, lanyards, and charms. The handset was unveiled in select global markets in August 2024 and has now arrived in India.

HMD Barbie Phone: India Price, Availability

The HMD Barbie Phone is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. The device was launched for $129 in the US, which translates to around Rs 11,000.

Interested buyers can purchase the feature phone via the company's official website-- www.hmd.com. The handset is available only in a single Power Pink colour.

HMD Barbie Phone: Specifications, Features