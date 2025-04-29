HMD And Lava To Launch D2M Phones, Bringing Live TV And OTT Content Without Internet

Hyderabad: Ahead of large-scale field trials for Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology in India, HMD Global and Lava International have announced plans to launch D2M handsets in the country to meet the expected mass consumer demand. The technology will be presented at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, scheduled for May 1-4, 2025, at Jio World Centre, Mumbai.

D2M is a breakthrough next-generation broadcasting technology that delivers OTT and live TV, video, audio, and text messages directly to mobile phones without requiring Wi-Fi or internet service. The implementation of this technology will enable Indian consumers to access entertainment, sports, educational programmes, and emergency alerts directly on their mobile devices through terrestrial TV broadcast airwaves.

Lava presents it upcoming D2M Phone (Image Credits: Lava International)

The D2M technology has already undergone extensive testing in live networks by Prasar Bharati in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and Tejas Networks for several years. It has yet to undergo large-scale field trials.

HMD and Lava will unveil their respective D2M phones in India during WAVES 2025, in collaboration with D2M partners, which include FreeStream Technologies, Tejas Networks, and Saankhya Labs.

While HMD will lead the charge in manufacturing D2M phones, Tejas Networks will provide the technology, and Saankhya Labs will offer the SL-3000 chip to enable D2M on phones. Lava said that its in-house R&D team and Tejas Networks have developed a feature phone integrated with the SL-3000 chip by Saankhya and running on the MediaTek MT6261 chip. It will come with a UHF antenna for TV reception, GSM for voice calls, a 2.8-inch QVGA display, and a 2,200mAh battery.

Parag Naik, co-founder of erstwhile Saankhya Labs and Executive Vice President, Tejas Networks, said, “The phones are powered by Saankhya Labs’ award-winning SL-3000 chipset, which is the foundational D2M enabler. We have also developed the Core Network platform that will enable delivery of targeted advertisements, CDN offload, educational content, emergency alerts, and other apps that will empower the consumers furthering PM Modi’s vision of a digitally empowered India."

Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO of HMD India and APAC, stated that HMD is excited to be a part of the D2M journey. He described this as a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind platform worldwide that enabled their consumers to access a vast array of multimedia content.

Sanjeev Agarwal, Executive Director of Lava International Limited, said that D2M technology could enable them to reach users in remote areas without the need for internet access, describing it as a significant innovation that would enhance safety and security for citizens.