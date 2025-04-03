HMD 130 and 150 Music Phones Launched In India: Details On Price, Specifications Here

Hyderabad: HMD has launched the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music in India. The company claims the new feature phones can offer up to 50 hours of music playback on a single charge. Both devices have UPI payment capabilities and sport 2.4-inch QVGA displays. The handsets have a 2,500mAh battery and are available in multiple colour options. Notably, the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music were first announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025.

HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music India Price

In India, the HMD 130 Music is priced at Rs 1,899, while the HMD 150 Music is priced at Rs 2,399. The 130 Music is available in Blue, Dark Grey, and Red shades, while the 150 Music comes in Light Blue, Purple, and Grey colour options. The newly launched feature phones can be purchased via HMD's official website, retail stores, and e-commerce platforms.

HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music Specifications

Both phones feature 2.4-inch QVGA displays. They come with 8MB of RAM and 8MB of storage, expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. At the rear, the HMD 150 Music sports a QVCA camera, while the HMD 130 Music features a dual LED flash. Notably, these phones have UPI payment capabilities, and the HMD 150 Music comes with a scan and pay feature for digital transactions.

Both handsets pack 2,500mAh removable batteries, with a company claim to provide music playback for up to 50 hours and a maximum standby time of up to 30 days. Moreover, both handsets have dedicated music buttons and a 2W speaker for audio output. The feature phones boast an IP52 rating against dust and water resistance. Additionally, both phones include Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, an FM radio with wired and wireless modes, and an MP3 player. Both handsets run on the S30+ OS.

