Himachal: IIT Mandi, Forensic Dept To Develop AI Tools For Deepfake Detection And Forensic Analysis

Himachal Pradesh Forensic Department and IIT Mandi's Rs 1.5 crore AI project to detect deepfakes and verify handwriting ranked second among 400 national proposals

Himachal Pradesh Forensic Department and IIT Mandi's Rs 1.5 crore AI project to detect deepfakes and verify handwriting ranked second among 400 national proposals.
Himachal Pradesh Forensic Department (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 4:58 PM IST

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Forensic Department, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, will soon begin developing AI-based tools to detect deepfake audio and video and to identify handwriting and signatures. The Centre has approved their project proposal, which ranked second among 400 submissions received from across India.

The project, worth Rs 1.5 crore, has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under its national initiative to promote the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in applied research. The proposal was originally submitted in 2024 and stood out for its focus on real-world forensic applications, combining scientific innovation with law enforcement needs.

AI for Forensic Advancements

According to the Directorate of Forensic Services, Himachal Pradesh, the project will explore how AI can be leveraged to detect manipulated or fake multimedia content. The same technology that can create deepfake photos, videos, and voices will now be used to identify and expose such falsified content, helping investigators verify the authenticity of evidence in criminal cases.

Dr Meenakshi Mahajan, Director of the Himachal Forensic Services Directorate, said, "The use of AI is growing rapidly across fields. We are preparing to develop tools that can identify deepfake audio and video with accuracy. The project has received approval from the Centre after evaluating 400 proposals nationwide. Our collaboration with IIT Mandi was ranked second in the ministry's list."

Dr Mahajan further explained that IIT Mandi will play a significant role in developing the AI models and algorithms, as academic institutions are the primary research executors in such projects. The Forensic Department will contribute its expertise in real-world crime investigation and application-based testing of the developed tools.

Besides deepfake detection, the project aims to automate the manual process of handwriting and signature verification. Currently, forensic experts rely heavily on manual analysis to match signatures or detect forgery. With AI integration, the process will become faster, more reliable, and scalable. This will enhance the efficiency of forensic investigations.

