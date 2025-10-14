ETV Bharat / technology

Himachal: IIT Mandi, Forensic Dept To Develop AI Tools For Deepfake Detection And Forensic Analysis

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Forensic Department, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, will soon begin developing AI-based tools to detect deepfake audio and video and to identify handwriting and signatures. The Centre has approved their project proposal, which ranked second among 400 submissions received from across India.

The project, worth Rs 1.5 crore, has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under its national initiative to promote the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in applied research. The proposal was originally submitted in 2024 and stood out for its focus on real-world forensic applications, combining scientific innovation with law enforcement needs.

AI for Forensic Advancements

According to the Directorate of Forensic Services, Himachal Pradesh, the project will explore how AI can be leveraged to detect manipulated or fake multimedia content. The same technology that can create deepfake photos, videos, and voices will now be used to identify and expose such falsified content, helping investigators verify the authenticity of evidence in criminal cases.