Hike Signs Off: Former WhatsApp Rival And Indian Unicorn Shuts Down After 13 Years Of Operation
Initially launched as an instant messaging app that rivalled WhatsApp in 2012, Hike was once a Unicorn, valued at $1.4 billion in 2016.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: With the passing of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, many online real-money gaming platforms got disrupted. One such platform is Hike, which was once amongst India’s most valuable startups with unicorn status, and is shutting down completely. Kavin Bharti Mittal, the son of Airtel founder Sunil Bharti Mittal, led this 13-year-old company.
According to a LinkedIn post shared by Hike’s CEO, he decided to “wind down Hike completely”.
Hike was initially launched as an instant messaging app that rivalled WhatsApp in 2012. Prominent investors such as Tiger Global, SoftBank, and Tencent backed Hike, as it carried a youth-centric messaging app that competed against the popular social media platform WhatsApp. Hike was valued at $1.4 billion (around Rs 123 billion) in 2016.
In recent years, Hike turned towards real-money gaming by officially shutting down its messaging platform and introducing the Rush app in 2021. The Rush app offered casual games such as carrom and ludo for cash prizes. It attracted over 10 million users and generated more than $500 million (around Rs 44 billion) in gross revenue over its four-year run, according to the founder, Kavin Bharti Mittal.
After regrouping with our investors and the team, I’ve made the difficult decision to wind down Hike completely.— Kavin (@kavinbm) September 13, 2025
Our US business, launched just nine months ago, is off to a strong start. But scaling globally would require a full recap, a reset that is not the best use of capital… pic.twitter.com/gzXG26fFtQ
He mentioned that his US business, which was launched nine months ago, is doing well, compared to the scenario in India, where the government has banned online real-money gaming platforms.
Effect of Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025
The introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, by the Union shocked the $23 billion real-money gaming industry. Top real-money gaming companies such as Dream Sports and Mobile Premier (MPL) have begun to shut down their real-money game offerings in India. On the other hand, a few of these companies have shifted to new business ventures like micro-dramas and financial services, while others are exploring international markets to keep their gaming businesses alive.