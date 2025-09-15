ETV Bharat / technology

Hike Signs Off: Former WhatsApp Rival And Indian Unicorn Shuts Down After 13 Years Of Operation

From instant messaging, Hike later shifted to casual games ( Hike )

September 15, 2025

Hyderabad: With the passing of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, many online real-money gaming platforms got disrupted. One such platform is Hike, which was once amongst India’s most valuable startups with unicorn status, and is shutting down completely. Kavin Bharti Mittal, the son of Airtel founder Sunil Bharti Mittal, led this 13-year-old company. According to a LinkedIn post shared by Hike’s CEO, he decided to “wind down Hike completely”. Hike was initially launched as an instant messaging app that rivalled WhatsApp in 2012. Prominent investors such as Tiger Global, SoftBank, and Tencent backed Hike, as it carried a youth-centric messaging app that competed against the popular social media platform WhatsApp. Hike was valued at $1.4 billion (around Rs 123 billion) in 2016.