High Installation Cost Barrier To Adopting Rooftop Solar Power In India: Survey

New Delhi: The high cost of installation and lack of skilled workforce are among the top three barriers to the adoption of rooftop solar power in India, according to a survey.

The survey was conducted by Luminous Power Technologies, involving 4,318 respondents from 5 metros and 8 non-metro cities. About 90 per cent of the respondents of 'Solar Spectrum of New India' survey acknowledge the need for specialized skills in solar panel installation, and 45 per cent believed skilled labour is unavailable locally.

"The top barriers to the adoption of solar power in India are shortage of specialized skills, perceived cost implications and accessibility," it said. The study further said that around 59 per cent respondents have concerns over high initial installation costs.

"A noteworthy proportion believe that the cost of implementing solar power solutions is slightly more compared to traditional energy sources," it said.

This suggests the need to build awareness of financial schemes and avenues available for consumers who are prepared to adopt such solutions but refrain due to reservations about the cost. Luminous is into manufacturing of solar panels, batteries and inverters.