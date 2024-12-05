ETV Bharat / technology

Hero Vida V2 e-Scooter With Up To 165KM IDC Range Launched In India For Rs 96,000

Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp's electric sub-brand, the Vida expands its electric scooter lineup by introducing the V2 series in India at a starting price of Rs 96,000. Presented as an upgraded version of the existing Vida V1, the new Vida V2 comes in three variants - Vida V2 Lite, Vida V2 Plus, and Vida V2 Pro.

The new electric scooter comes with a 2.2kWh present in the V2 Lite variant, which is a new addition to the lineup. On the other hand, the 3.44kWh and 3.94kWh battery packs in the V2 Plus and V2 Pro are just the same as its predecessor V1 Plus and V1 Pro.

Vida V2: Range, Charging, Speed

The 2.2kWh battery pack gives out a range of 94km, whereas the 3.44kWh and 3.94kWh battery pack variants feature a range of 143km and 165km respectively, as per the IDC range methodology.

The V2 Lite claims to get charged from 0-80 per cent within 3 hours and 30 minutes from its regular charger and portable charger. If you use a public DC charger then the electric scooter gets 1km of charge per minute. Similarly, the higher variants V2 Plus and V2 Pro go from 0-80 per cent within 5 hours and 15 minutes from their regular and portable chargers respectively. These two models get 1.2km of charge per minute from a public DC fast charger.

Coming to the acceleration and top speeds of these models, the base variant V2 Lite goes from 0-40 kmph within 4.2 seconds and achieves a top speed of 69 kmph. The V2 Plus accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 3.4 seconds and achieves a top speed of 85 kmph. The top variant goes from 0-40 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

Vida V2: Features and Colours