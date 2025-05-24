Hero Motorcycles To Hit BGMI As Playable Vehicles On May 25: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Krafton India's battle royale mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is set to receive two new in-game motorcycles, modelled after Hero MotoCorp's Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 125R. Krafton and Hero have teamed up to launch a 'phygital' partnership — a first for India's two-wheeler and gaming industry — bringing real-world motorcycles from Indian roads to the game as playable vehicles.

With this partnership, Hero MotoCorp is also preparing to launch exclusive BGMI-branded Hero motorcycles in the real world, featuring specially designed decals and themed styling, allowing fans to bring the digital experience to life.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 125R will be available inside BGMI starting May 25, 2025. These in-game vehicles will feature exclusive designs inspired by their real-world counterparts. The collaboration between Hero and Krafton will also add an unlockable Hero-themed gear drop, featuring a custom outfit, helmet, and backpack.

Speaking on the development, Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Krafton India, stated that the collaboration is more than just a brand integration but sets a benchmark for how companies could genuinely immerse themselves in gaming culture and create meaningful value for a digitally connected generation.

"With Hero MotoCorp, we’re turning virtual mobility into real-world expression — translating in-game aspiration into tangible ownership. For the first time in India, players aren’t just engaging with a brand — they’re living it, both in-game and on the road," he said.

Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer of Hero MotoCorp, stated that the company continually innovates to engage young, digital-first consumers in meaningful and exciting ways. He described the collaboration with Krafton India as a significant step toward merging the real and virtual worlds.

"By bringing our Xtreme motorcycles into BGMI, we are not just creating immersive brand experiences, we are redefining the intersection of mobility and digital entertainment. This partnership is a celebration of new-age passion, performance, and play," he added.