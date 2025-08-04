Hero Maverick 440 Discontinued In India: Poor Sales May Be The Reason

Hyderabad: Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has silently discontinued its premium segment motorcycle Hero Maverick 440 in India. The dip in sales, notching to a single digit or zero sales, could be the main reason for the discontinuation of the motorcycle. Although the company's website has not unlisted the motorcycle from the website, a few dealerships have stopped taking bookings for the Maverick 440.

The Hero Maverick 440 was first launched in early 2024. It features a naked street motorcycle, which is based on Harley-Davidson's X440 platform. The bike was manufactured by Hero Motocorp in India. It was launched at a price tag of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This positioned the Hero Maverick 440 in the Hero Premia, a range of exclusive retail outlets that are crafted to offer a premium retail and service experience to its customers. The Hero Premia range of dealerships includes models such as the Harley-Davidson X440, Vida electric scooters, Hero Karizma XMR, Hero Xtreme, and Hero Xpulse series.

The discontinuation of the Maverick 440 is surprising, as the motorcycle only had a lifespan of 18 months. However, it has been continuously tailing the Harley-Davidson's X440 motorcycle. For instance, Hero sold 8,974 units of the X440 and only 3,214 units of the Maverick 440 in the first nine months of FY25. By January 2025, the sales of the motorcycle dropped to a little over 50 units, which eventually led to single digits or zero sales by April 2025.

Hero Maverick 440: Variant-wise prices

The Hero Maverick 440 was launched in three variants: Base, Mid, and Top, priced at Rs 1,99 lakh, Rs 2.14 lakh, and Rs 2,24 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). The motorcycle came in five colours: Arctic White, Fearless Red, Celestial Blue, Phantom Black, and Enigma Black, which differed depending on the variant.

Hero Maverick 440: Variant-wise Price and colours Variant Price (ex-showroom) Colour Options Base Rs 1,99,500 Arctic White Mid Rs 2,14,500 Fearless Red | Celestial Blue Top Rs 2,24,500 Phantom Black | Enigma Black

Hero Maverick 440: Specifications and features

The Hero Maverick 440 features a 440cc "TorqX", air-cooled with an oil-cooler, 2V single-cylinder engine, which produces a peak power output of 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels at the front and rear. It comes with a ground clearance of 175mm. In terms of suspension, the bike features 43mm diameter telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable twin shock at the rear. The braking duties are done by 320mm disc brakes at the front and 240mm disc brakes at the rear. It has a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 litres.

In terms of features, the Hero Maverick 440 comes with a digital speedometer with negative display that offers SmartPhone features—Phone Battery Status, Missed Call Alert, Bluetooth Message Alert, Incoming Call Alert, Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Low Fuel Indicator, and more.