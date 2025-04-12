ETV Bharat / technology

Hero Launches New Splendor Plus and Passion Plus Motorcycles: Discover What's New

Hero Motocorp has launched the 2025 iterations of the Splendor Plus and Passion Plus commuter motorcycles in India. These bikes are now OBD2B compliant.

Hero Launches New Splendor Plus and Passion Plus Motorcycles: Here's What New
The Hero Splendor Plus and Passion Plus bikes are now OBD2B compliant. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Hero MotoCorp)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 11:06 AM IST

Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2025 Hero Splendor Plus and Passion Plus motorcycles in India. Both bikes are now OBD2B compliant. Mechanically, both motorcycles remain the same, but the updated Splendor Plus features a few cosmetic changes. The new Splendor Plus has five colour options, while the latter comes in two shades.

2025 Hero Splendor Plus, Passion Plus: Price, Booking, Rivals

The 2025 Hero Splendor Plus is available in six trims-- SPLENDOR+ XTEC 2.0 DRUM BRAKE OBD2B, SPLENDOR+ DRUM BRAKE OBD2B, SPLENDOR+ I3S BLACK and ACCENT OBD2B, SPLENDOR+ I3S OBD2B, SPLENDOR+ XTEC DRUM BRAKE OBD2B and SPLENDOR+ XTEC DISC BRAKE OBD2B variants, prices for which starts from Rs 78,926, and goes up to Rs 86,051. Meanwhile, the new Passion Plus comes in a single variant named PASSION + DRUM BRAKE OBD2B, priced at Rs 81,651. All prices are ex-showroom.

Interested buyers can reserve these motorcycles online through the company's official website or by visiting the nearest Hero MotoCorp dealership. In India, both motorcycles rival the TVS Star City Plus, Honda Shine 100, and Bajaj Platina 100.

2025 Hero Splendor Plus: Prices
VariantsPrice INR (ex-showroom)
SPLENDOR+ DRUM BRAKE OBD2B78,926
SPLENDOR+ I3S BLACK and ACCENT OBD2B80,176
SPLENDOR+ I3S OBD2B80,176
SPLENDOR+ XTEC DRUM BRAKE OBD2B82,751
SPLENDOR+ XTEC 2.0 DRUM BRAKE OBD2B85,501
SPLENDOR+ XTEC DISC BRAKE OBD2B86,051
2025 Hero Passion Plus: Prices
PASSION + DRUM BRAKE OBD2B81,651

2025 Hero Splendor Plus, Passion Plus: What's New?

The main highlight is that both bikes now have OBD2B-compliant engines. Mechanically, these motorcycles remain the same, but the updated Splendor Plus features new graphics at the sides for a sporty look, while a revised pillion grab rail and a luggage rack are provided for certain trims. Notably, both motorcycles now boast new colours. The updated Splendor Plus is available in five new shades-- Sports Red Black, Black Red Purple, Force Silver, Black Heavy Grey, and Blue Black. Meanwhile, the new Passion Plus sports two new colours-- Black Nexus Blue and Black Heavy Grey.

2025 Hero Splendor Plus, Passion Plus: Specifications

The new Splendor Plus retains the same 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC, 2-valve engine with OBD2B compliance, which produces a maximum power output of 7.91 bhp and maximum torque of 8.05 Nm. It is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The 2025 Passion Plus is equipped with the same 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with OBD2B compliance. The engine is mated with a 4-speed gearbox, which produces a power output of 7.8 bhp and a torque of 8.05 Nm.

